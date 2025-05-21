21st May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | National News | News   |   Cholera kills more than dozen in Budi, Akobo counties

Cholera kills more than dozen in Budi, Akobo counties

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Oral cholera vaccination poster. (MoH)

At least 15 people have died due to a cholera outbreak in Budi of Eastern Equatoria State and Akobo of Jonglei State, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

James Hoth Mai, the Minister Labour, who is also the Acting Health Minister, said the deaths and 61 other infections were reported from Budi County in Eastern Equatoria State and Akobo County in Jonglei State.

In his statement broadcast on SSBC on Tuesday, Mai said eight deaths were received from Budi County and seven from Akobo County.

” We received a report from Budi County, where we have a good number of patients who are admitted. They have reported about eight death cases.

“Again, we also received a report from Akobo County National State that they also have a rate of cholera. So far, we have accumulated cases of 61 cases and seven deaths,” he said.

While presenting the report to Vice President Josephine Joseph Lagu, the minister said that the outbreak was under control.

“Of course, it is also under control.”

On her part, Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga expressed deep concern about the outbreak, and urged for strong inter-governmental coordination to mitigate the outbreak and support the affected communities

Cholera is a highly infectious disease that spreads through contaminated water and food. Prompt treatment and proper sanitation are essential to control outbreaks.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project 1

South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project

Published May 17, 2025

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles 2

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

Published 24 hours ago

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol 3

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

Published May 20, 2025

President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House 4

President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House

Published May 19, 2025

VP Lagu urges Kiir to speed up Upper Nile University’s relocation to Malakal 5

VP Lagu urges Kiir to speed up Upper Nile University’s relocation to Malakal

Published May 15, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Opinion: Why South Sudan should ratify the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights

Published 5 hours ago

Peace stakeholders launch conference on establishing justice mechanisms

Published 6 hours ago

Cholera kills more than dozen in Budi, Akobo counties

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir directs reopening of parliament in early June after prolonged recess

Published 7 hours ago

Juba’s gun search aims to maintain public safety -Gen. Monday

Published 8 hours ago

Police say no information Asian deportees landed in Juba, investigation underway

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.