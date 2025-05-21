Cholera kills more than dozen in Budi, Akobo counties

At least 15 people have died due to a cholera outbreak in Budi of Eastern Equatoria State and Akobo of Jonglei State, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

James Hoth Mai, the Minister Labour, who is also the Acting Health Minister, said the deaths and 61 other infections were reported from Budi County in Eastern Equatoria State and Akobo County in Jonglei State.

In his statement broadcast on SSBC on Tuesday, Mai said eight deaths were received from Budi County and seven from Akobo County.

” We received a report from Budi County, where we have a good number of patients who are admitted. They have reported about eight death cases.

“Again, we also received a report from Akobo County National State that they also have a rate of cholera. So far, we have accumulated cases of 61 cases and seven deaths,” he said.

While presenting the report to Vice President Josephine Joseph Lagu, the minister said that the outbreak was under control.

“Of course, it is also under control.”

On her part, Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga expressed deep concern about the outbreak, and urged for strong inter-governmental coordination to mitigate the outbreak and support the affected communities

Cholera is a highly infectious disease that spreads through contaminated water and food. Prompt treatment and proper sanitation are essential to control outbreaks.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kiir directs reopening of parliament in early June after prolonged recess Previous Post