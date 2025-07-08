Kiir says law and order intact in first briefing after UAE return

President Salva Kiir has described as intact the country’s state of law and order following his first briefing since returning from a visit to United Arab Emirates last week.

Kiir had travelled to the gulf nation for a diplomatic visit that lasted about ten days before returning to the country on Wednesday last week.

According to a statement issued on Monday, Kiir received a detailed report from Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel about the country’s economic and security situation to the president.

The statement published on the official Facebook page of the President, further stated that the country’s security has remained stable, with only isolated incidents and, that they were currently being addressed.

President Kiir, in the same statement, called on all citizens to embrace another and work towards peace and national cohesion.

“During the meeting, President Kiir reiterated his call for national unity and reconciliation. He urged the citizens to embrace one another and work collectively towards the vision of a peaceful and cohesive nation,” the statement partly reads.

“The government reports that the security situation across the country remains stable despite minor isolated incidents, which are being addressed swiftly. Overall, law and order are intact throughout South Sudan,” the statement added.

During President Kiir’s departure to UAE, his office said the trip was aimed deepening cooperation and consolidating support for post-conflict reconstruction of South Sudan following the 2013 and 2016 civil wars.

David Amour Majur, the spokesperson of the president, said President Kiir was going to meet top Emirati business leaders and government authorities to seek their investments in the country’s sectors.

