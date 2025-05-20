Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

The SPLM-IO Interim Chairperson, Stephen Par Kuol, has suspended 33 senior officials loyal to Dr. Riek Machar from the party, their assignments under the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, and other related mechanisms.

This followed a declaration by senior SPLM-IO leaders in Juba—including Interior Minister Angelina Teny—rejecting Stephen Par Kuol’s claim to interim leadership and reaffirming that Dr. Riek Machar remains the legitimate chairman of the party, nearly two months after he was placed under house arrest.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the suspended officials include high-profile figures such as Interior Minister Angelina Teny, First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Oyet Nathaniel, and Speaker of the Council of States Deng Deng Akoon.

Others on the list are the Water and Irrigation Minister and SPLM-IO spokesperson Pal Mai, Minister of Mining Martin Gama Abucha, and Minister of Energy and Dams, Peter Marcello.

SPLM-IO Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Farouk Gatkuoth Kam, MP Juol Nhomngek, and several other lawmakers were also suspended.

Notably, the list includes Dr. Riang Yer Zuor, Chairperson of the National Constitution Review Commission—a critical institution in the implementation of the peace agreement—and Deputy Governor of Eastern Equatoria, Mary Alponse Lodira.

The Secretary General of the Sudan People Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), Regina Joseph Kaba, was also among the list of suspended senior officials.

See the attached document for the full list.