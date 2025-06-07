7th June 2025
Calm returns to Tonj North after airstrikes– Warrap Minister

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Map of the Tonj region. | Courtesy.

Calm has returned to Tonj North County following airstrikes that separated two warring clans, according Minister of Information in Warrap State.

Mamer Bath Marol says the airstrikes two days ago were in response to violent clashes that destroyed property and left many families in dire humanitarian conditions.

“The state is calm now. We are currently in Tonj North County. As I mentioned for the last two days ago, the security situation is stable. There were no airstrikes yesterday or today. Things are peaceful.

According to Minister Marol, the fighting factions ceased hostilities after the airstrikes, which led to all clans from the nine Payams of Tonj North convening a peace conference in Louthok-Nyanakuach Payam.

“A peace conference is currently ongoing in Tonj North, where all nine Payams have gathered in Louthok-Nyanakuach Payam. We are now at peace. “The dialogue includes all communities in Tonj North, and no incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours,” he said.

Greater Tonj has experienced repeated cycles of deadly communal violence in recent years.

Just last week, clashes between two sections in Tonj East claimed 62 lives and wounded 32 others.

In response to escalating violence in Warrap State, President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency to address the growing insecurity.

Calm returns to Tonj North after airstrikes– Warrap Minister

