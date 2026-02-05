NDM: Three members cannot remove Dr. Lam Akol, questions statement outside party

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) says the party remains under the leadership of Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin after three members of its National Leadership Council, described by the party as detractors, announced his removal, a move the party says is not authorized under its rules.

On Wednesday, three NLC members claimed that Dr. Lam violated party rules and named Mahjoub Biel Turuk as interim chairman.

NDM described the members as long-standing detractors who lacked legal authority to make such a decision.

In a press statement released on Thursday, NDM said the group had no legal authority to remove the party chairperson and accused its members of collaborating with party detractors.

“The only NDM organ that has the power to remove the Chairman is the National Delegates Congress (NDC),” the statement said, citing Article 13(6) of the party’s Basic Rules.

The party noted that the NLC has 100 members, and said the three who announced the removal falsely claimed to represent the council. “The NDM is not aware of any of its organs comprised of three members only,” the statement read.

NDM also questioned why the announcement was made outside the party’s headquarters.

“If indeed this was a decision of the highest decision-making organ, why didn’t it hold its press conference at the party’s head office?” the statement said, calling the move “political theatrics” that do not reflect the party’s constitutional processes.

The party said the three members falsely claimed to represent the NLC, which has 100 members. “The NDM is not aware of any of its organs comprised of three members only,” the statement read.

According to NDM, the individuals had previously failed to secure leadership positions during the NLC’s 9th session in August 2025.

It said Mahjoub Biel Turuk and Peter Lomude received only 15 and 16 votes respectively out of 100 when contesting for the National Executive Committee.

“This result speaks volumes,” the statement said, adding that the duo had since been “weighing not if but when to defect.”

NDM dismissed allegations of tribalism and nepotism leveled against Dr. Lam, asking how the accusers themselves rose to senior positions if such claims were true.

“If the Chairman was monopolizing NDM-allocated positions to his tribe, how did they become Members of Parliament in the first place?” the statement said.

In response to the announcement, the party said the individuals involved have automatically lost their membership and announced the expulsion of six members, including Turuk and Peter Lomude Francis, effective immediately.

NDM said it remains committed to constitutional processes and peace.

“Our commitment to peace is unconditional. If elections are conducted in December 2026, those behind these actions will meet us in the field,” the statement said.

The party reaffirmed that Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin remains the legitimate chairperson and warned the public against actions it described as attempts to mislead South Sudanese.