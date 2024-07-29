Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba

The Eritrean Community in South Sudan said on Sunday that the newly inaugurated Orthodox Church in Juba is a gesture of peace, stability and development in the country.

Thousands of Eritrean faithful celebrated the opening of the magnificent church building adjacent to the UAP tower at Nimra Talata area.

The St. Mary Church’s new building estimated to have cost 2 million US dollars, was inaugurated by the Eritrean Secretary General of the Holy Synod Archbishop Abune Lukas who arrived in Juba on Friday.

He was accompanied by clergies Abune Basilos, the Administrator of Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church and clergy Bereket Kidane, the Chair of the Foreign Affairs of the Fifth Patriarch Office.

A day after their arrival, the church relocated the Ark of Covenant from Atlabara suburb to the new church.

Yamane Beyene Abraham, a representative of the Orthodox community in Juba said the new church is an indication of trust and love the Eritreans have to people of South Sudan and their government.

“This Eritrean community are building the church to this size because of the trust they have for this land,” Beyene said.

He said the church will benefit the people of south Sudan as a venue of prayer “for peace, prosperity and stability of this country and its people.”

“I believe this is going to be a bondage, this is going to be a bridge between these two communities and bring this stage of development to a higher level.”

Huda Micah Laila, the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare in Central Equatoria State, who attended the event, assured the Orthodox Christians in South Sudan of their freedom of worship.

She asked the Eritrean Orthodox to socialized with south Sudanese Christians freely.

“This is the result that you have contributed positively and I’m requesting you to work together with our council of churches.”

“Be friendly with the other denomination that you believe they are giving service to God, don’t work in isolation because you are not in the island, you are working with the government. In South Sudan, we do give any person freedom of speech, freedom to pray.”

Meanwhile the Under-Secretary in the National Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation applauded the faith-based Eritrean Community for providing vital water services to South Sudanese people.

“An appreciation for the community of Eritrea who are residing specifically in Juba and across the country, the job you people are doing in our country, you have chosen a very vital job working in water sector as the majority as the rest are following.”

“You are serving our community and that is showing the love and the hard work this is a faith base. If you have such faith, you will deliver such work you are doing.”

The newly inaugurated Eritrean Orthodox church construction started in 2020 and concluded this year.

