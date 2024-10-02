2nd October 2024
Over 100 suspected gang members arrested in Nimule crackdown

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 10 hours ago

Major David Kasimiro, the Inspector of Police in Nimule - Credit | Okot Emmanuel/Eye Radio | Nov 3, 2021

Police in Nimule have arrested over 100 suspected gangs involved in criminal activities including robbery, assault, and drug trafficking in the border town.

This comes after a reinforcement committee was dispatched from Juba to crack down on gangsters in the border area.

The Inspector of Police in Nimule states that the suspected gangs are currently undergoing screening before being arraigned in court for trial.

David Kasmiro attributes the growing number of gangs in Nimule to the influx of criminals from various states.

He alleged that some of the gangs committed crimes in states like Jonglei and Lakes before running to settle in Nimule where he said they continue committing more crimes.

David said some of the gangs came from Uganda to commit crimes in Nimule before running to hide in the refugee camps.

“On Monday, we have reinforcement from Juba, according to the IGP directive, we conducted the operation, and we arrested almost 100-something gangs – those who are disturbing the security within Nimule,” said David.

“Yesterday [Monday], we screened to see who is involved and who is not involved. We are still screening them now,” he said.

“Those criminals are coming from various states, like Jonglei. They committed a crime there and they came to Nimule. And some of them are settling in refugee camps,” he added.

“In Uganda, they will come and commit a crime and go back. That is why we identified them if we found they committed a crime. All those who have committed a crime before will be taken to the court for trial.”

Kasmiro added that the police have beefed up night patrols to reduce gang-related crimes as citizens have been living in panic over growing insecurities in the town.

In early September, fights between two gang groups led to the injury of four who were transferred to Gulu for further medical attention.

One reportedly died after sustaining severe injury to the brain.

2nd October 2024

