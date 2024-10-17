Opinion: Tumaini initiative: An African solution to African problem

The phrase “African solution to African problems” embodies a crucial intellectual and political concept that emerged during the 1990s amidst the devastating civil war in Somalia. Coined by the esteemed Pan-Africanist and economist George Ayyitey, this phrase highlights the ineffectiveness of external interventions and argues that long-term solutions must originate from within Africa itself.

At its core, the concept asserts that Africans should take the lead in addressing their own challenges. This is not to suggest that Africa should isolate itself from the world; rather, it is a call for Africans to reclaim agency over their destiny while remaining open to global support.

The time has come for this idea to take root. Africa has endured prolonged foreign occupation, and despite being the most colonized continent, it continues to lag in development across various sectors. This historical backdrop compels us to seek home-grown solutions to our persistent issues.

A prime example of this approach is the Tumaini Initiative, which represents a significant step towards self-determined peace in South Sudan. This initiative builds on the Rome Peace Talks, previously mediated by the Sant Egidio Community under the leadership of Pope Francis.

In 2019, the dialogue between the South Sudan government and opposition groups commenced but quickly became stagnant due to repeated postponements and withdrawals. In December 2023, President Salva Kiir wisely requested Kenyan President William Ruto to take over the peace mediation that had been stalled for nearly six years. Ruto appointed General Lazarus Sumbeiywo as chief mediator, supported by Ambassador Mohammed Ali Guyo.

Before launching the Tumaini Initiative, President Ruto made a crucial decision to involve the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Sant Egidio community as co-mediators. This was vital, given IGAD’s previous role in mediating the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCISS), which had been rejected by hold-out groups.

In the six months since its inception, the Tumaini Initiative has provided IGAD with an opportunity to learn from past mistakes. Their inclusion is essential to prevent potential alliances with groups opposing the initiative, highlighting the need for unity in pursuing peace.

Another notable decision was the choice to accommodate all delegates in a single location, fostering camaraderie and dialogue. This collaborative environment has helped to shift perceptions, promoting understanding among participants.

On October 10, 2024, Chief Mediator General Lazarus Sumbeiywo shared promising news that the Tumaini Initiative Agreement would be signed in November 2024. This announcement has ignited hope among South Sudanese citizens yearning for peace.

As a delegate to the Tumaini Initiative, I feel compelled to share this positive development with the public. We must prepare for the upcoming signing ceremony, the details of which will be finalized by the Chief Mediator in consultation with all parties involved.

Editors’ Note: The author is a former youth activist. He can be reached via: eligodakb@yahoo.com. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the writer. The accuracy of any claims made is the responsibility of the author and not of this website. If you would like to submit an opinion piece or analysis, please email us at eyeradio@eyeradio.org;

