OPINION: From Soldier to Statesman: Abiy Ahmed’s military legacy

At just 14 years old, Abiy Ahmed made a life-altering decision. After the tragic death of his older brother, he joined the armed struggle against the oppressive Marxist–Leninist regime of Mengistu Haile Mariam in early 1991.

Young Abiy became part of the Oromo People’s Democratic Organization (OPDO) — a small faction of only about 200 fighters at the time. They were one piece of the greater Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) — a formidable force of over 100,000 fighters, mainly led by Tigrayan forces, that would eventually bring down the Derg regime later that same year.

In a coalition army dominated by Tigrayans, Abiy quickly learned Tigrinya, a move that helped him integrate into the security and intelligence networks and advance his career in an environment where communication was power.

After the fall of the Derg regime, Abiy took formal military training with the Assefa Brigade in West Wollega. In 1993, he became a soldier in the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), where he served mainly in intelligence and communications.

In the wake of the Rwandan genocide, Abiy was deployed to Kigali as part of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR). His service during such a critical humanitarian crisis is a little-known chapter of his remarkable journey.

During the bloody war with Eritrea, Abiy led intelligence operations to uncover enemy positions and defend Ethiopia’s sovereignty.

When inter-religious violence erupted in his hometown of Beshasha, Abiy, then still an officer, stepped in to mediate peace between Muslim and Christian communities. His calm, diplomatic approach restored stability and later inspired him to help form the Religious Forum for Peace as an MP.

In 2006, Abiy co-founded the Information Network Security Agency (INSA) — Ethiopia’s cyber and intelligence organization. He served in multiple roles, including Acting Director for two years. In this role, he also sat on the boards of major state agencies like Ethio Telecom and Ethiopian Television.

Abiy Ahmed rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before making a bold decision in 2010 — to leave the military and shift his focus to politics and public service.

From a teenage fighter to a peacemaker, intelligence leader, and eventually Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed’s military journey is one of resilience, vision, and unwavering commitment to his people and nation.

