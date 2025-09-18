18th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Regional   |   OPINION: From Soldier to Statesman: Abiy Ahmed’s military legacy

OPINION: From Soldier to Statesman: Abiy Ahmed’s military legacy

Author: Great Africa | Published: 6 hours ago

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

At just 14 years old, Abiy Ahmed made a life-altering decision. After the tragic death of his older brother, he joined the armed struggle against the oppressive Marxist–Leninist regime of Mengistu Haile Mariam in early 1991.

Young Abiy became part of the Oromo People’s Democratic Organization (OPDO) — a small faction of only about 200 fighters at the time. They were one piece of the greater Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) — a formidable force of over 100,000 fighters, mainly led by Tigrayan forces, that would eventually bring down the Derg regime later that same year.

In a coalition army dominated by Tigrayans, Abiy quickly learned Tigrinya, a move that helped him integrate into the security and intelligence networks and advance his career in an environment where communication was power.

After the fall of the Derg regime, Abiy took formal military training with the Assefa Brigade in West Wollega. In 1993, he became a soldier in the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), where he served mainly in intelligence and communications.

In the wake of the Rwandan genocide, Abiy was deployed to Kigali as part of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR). His service during such a critical humanitarian crisis is a little-known chapter of his remarkable journey.

During the bloody war with Eritrea, Abiy led intelligence operations to uncover enemy positions and defend Ethiopia’s sovereignty.

When inter-religious violence erupted in his hometown of Beshasha, Abiy, then still an officer, stepped in to mediate peace between Muslim and Christian communities. His calm, diplomatic approach restored stability and later inspired him to help form the Religious Forum for Peace as an MP.

In 2006, Abiy co-founded the Information Network Security Agency (INSA) — Ethiopia’s cyber and intelligence organization. He served in multiple roles, including Acting Director for two years. In this role, he also sat on the boards of major state agencies like Ethio Telecom and Ethiopian Television.

Abiy Ahmed rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before making a bold decision in 2010 — to leave the military and shift his focus to politics and public service.

From a teenage fighter to a peacemaker, intelligence leader, and eventually Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed’s military journey is one of resilience, vision, and unwavering commitment to his people and nation.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 1

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees 2

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

Published September 17, 2025

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go? 3

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go?

Published September 16, 2025

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees 4

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees

Published September 14, 2025

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani 5

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani

Published September 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bank of South Sudan mourns former governor Ajak

Published 36 minutes ago

“Keep learning for effective handling of emerging crimes” – Judiciary official tells judges

Published 2 hours ago

MSF extends suspension of operations in Yei and Morobo counties until October

Published 3 hours ago

MSF urges urgent supply of life-saving medicines as country enters malaria season

Published 4 hours ago

Bor traders looted of SSP 349,000 and $7,300 by armed gangs – mayor

Published 4 hours ago

Former Bank Governor Othom Rago Ajak passes away in Cairo

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.