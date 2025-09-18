Meet Tekjwok Simon Ajak, the new head of the NCA Board

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday evening appointed Eng. Tekjwok Simon Ajak is the new chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Communication Authority, following the expiration of the previous board’s term.

Ajak replaces Prof. John Akech, who has been serving as the chairman since June 2021.

He will be deputised by John Malet Kuol and the Director General of ISB National Security Services.

Members of the Board are the Undersecretary, Ministry of Telecommunications and Postal Services, First Undersecretary, Ministry of Finance and Planning, and Undersecretary, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

Other members are the Managing Director of the Media Authority and Abraham Anyang Nyok, who represents the Private Sector.

Eng. Tejwok Simon studied a Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering and Application Development at Buganda University in Uganda.

He studied a Master’s Degree in Information Security at Kenya Methodist University, and formerly served as ICT Manager at Cambridge International School, Juba, as well as former IT Manager at Alpha Commercial Bank.

Eng. Tejwok is also a former Head of the IT Department at Nile Commercial Bank.

Currently, Eng. Tejwok Simon is the Deputy Chairperson of E-Government in the Ministry of Information, Communication Technologies and Postal Service, as well as Terminals Manager at Juba International Airport.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter