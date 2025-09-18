18th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   Meet Tekjwok Simon Ajak, the new head of the NCA Board

Meet Tekjwok Simon Ajak, the new head of the NCA Board

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 7 hours ago

Tekjwok Simon Ajak, the newly appointed Chairman of the NCA Board of Directors - Courtesy photo.

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday evening appointed Eng. Tekjwok Simon Ajak is the new chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Communication Authority, following the expiration of the previous board’s term.

Ajak replaces Prof. John Akech, who has been serving as the chairman since June 2021.

He will be deputised by John Malet Kuol and the Director General of ISB National Security Services.

Members of the Board are the Undersecretary, Ministry of Telecommunications and Postal Services, First Undersecretary, Ministry of Finance and Planning, and Undersecretary, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

Other members are the Managing Director of the Media Authority and Abraham Anyang Nyok, who represents the Private Sector.

Eng. Tejwok Simon studied a Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering and Application Development at Buganda University in Uganda.

He studied a Master’s Degree in Information Security at Kenya Methodist University, and formerly served as ICT Manager at Cambridge International School, Juba, as well as former IT Manager at Alpha Commercial Bank.

Eng. Tejwok is also a former Head of the IT Department at Nile Commercial Bank.

Currently, Eng. Tejwok Simon is the Deputy Chairperson of E-Government in the Ministry of Information, Communication Technologies and Postal Service, as well as Terminals Manager at Juba International Airport.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 1

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees 2

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

Published September 17, 2025

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go? 3

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go?

Published September 16, 2025

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees 4

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees

Published September 14, 2025

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani 5

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani

Published September 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bank of South Sudan mourns former governor Ajak

Published 35 minutes ago

“Keep learning for effective handling of emerging crimes” – Judiciary official tells judges

Published 2 hours ago

MSF extends suspension of operations in Yei and Morobo counties until October

Published 3 hours ago

MSF urges urgent supply of life-saving medicines as country enters malaria season

Published 4 hours ago

Bor traders looted of SSP 349,000 and $7,300 by armed gangs – mayor

Published 4 hours ago

Former Bank Governor Othom Rago Ajak passes away in Cairo

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.