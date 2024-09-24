24th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio

Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 2 hours ago

Kpiosa Charles, a passenger on the bus bound for Nimule, which was set ablaze on the Juba-Nimule Highway on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. | Photo courtesy.

A survivor of Tuesday’s Juba–Nimule bus ambush, Kpiosa Charles, recounted the terrifying ordeal in which one person was killed and several others injured.

Kpiosa, along with his wife, was among 40 passengers who boarded the Bebeto Coach bound for Kampala at 6 a.m.

According to Kpiosa, the ambush began when unidentified attackers appeared ahead of the speeding bus and opened fire.

The first shot hit the driver’s side, forcing the bus to stop, and chaos ensued.

“They first shot at the bus, aiming between the driver and passengers, likely targeting the driver to stop the bus,” Kpiosa said.

“As we continued, they began shooting randomly into the bus and at the surrounding grasses. All the passengers got down and lay flat.”

Amid the gunfire, one passenger bravely stood up and alerted everyone to the danger.

“The bus is burning, we need to evacuate,’ he said. But at first, people were hesitant, unsure of what was happening,” Kpiosa explained.

“I stepped out, raised my hands, and slowly, others began to follow, one by one. We moved about 16 meters forward before branching off into the bush.”

Kpiosa revealed that those who fled to the right-hand side were mostly captured and taken into the bush, but two women with babies were eventually released and rejoined the group.

“Bebeto Bus, Coach Number Two, arrived and picked us up, while others left with the soldiers, and we made our way towards Nimule,” he added.

Reflecting on the tragic event, Kpiosa confirmed that one person was killed during the ambush.

“Four others were injured, including the driver, who was shot in the waist, and the soldier escorting us, who was shot in the leg,” he said.

Kpiosa and his wife managed to cross into Uganda unhurt.

This attack is yet another violent incident on the Juba–Nimule Road.

In November 2022, two people were killed and 11 others injured in a similar ambush at Jabelen.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts 1

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts

Published September 19, 2024

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets 2

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets

Published September 22, 2024

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes 3

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes

Published September 18, 2024

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair 4

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair

Published September 18, 2024

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack 5

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack

Published 7 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Minister Aya calls for inclusivity in peacebuilding process

Published 59 mins ago

One dead, eight injured in alleged NAS bus attack, says Gen. Lul

Published 1 hour ago

Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio

Published 2 hours ago

MSF suspends medical activities in Yei after attack

Published 5 hours ago

Community leader seeks medical aid amid health service crisis in Mundri East

Published 6 hours ago

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.