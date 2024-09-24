Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio

A survivor of Tuesday’s Juba–Nimule bus ambush, Kpiosa Charles, recounted the terrifying ordeal in which one person was killed and several others injured.



Kpiosa, along with his wife, was among 40 passengers who boarded the Bebeto Coach bound for Kampala at 6 a.m.

According to Kpiosa, the ambush began when unidentified attackers appeared ahead of the speeding bus and opened fire.

The first shot hit the driver’s side, forcing the bus to stop, and chaos ensued.

“They first shot at the bus, aiming between the driver and passengers, likely targeting the driver to stop the bus,” Kpiosa said.

“As we continued, they began shooting randomly into the bus and at the surrounding grasses. All the passengers got down and lay flat.”

Amid the gunfire, one passenger bravely stood up and alerted everyone to the danger.

“The bus is burning, we need to evacuate,’ he said. But at first, people were hesitant, unsure of what was happening,” Kpiosa explained.

“I stepped out, raised my hands, and slowly, others began to follow, one by one. We moved about 16 meters forward before branching off into the bush.”

Kpiosa revealed that those who fled to the right-hand side were mostly captured and taken into the bush, but two women with babies were eventually released and rejoined the group.

“Bebeto Bus, Coach Number Two, arrived and picked us up, while others left with the soldiers, and we made our way towards Nimule,” he added.

Reflecting on the tragic event, Kpiosa confirmed that one person was killed during the ambush.

“Four others were injured, including the driver, who was shot in the waist, and the soldier escorting us, who was shot in the leg,” he said.

Kpiosa and his wife managed to cross into Uganda unhurt.

This attack is yet another violent incident on the Juba–Nimule Road.

In November 2022, two people were killed and 11 others injured in a similar ambush at Jabelen.

