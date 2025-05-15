On 16 May: Kiir appeals for national renewal and continued peace efforts

President Salva Kiir has called on citizens to uphold the values of the SPLM-SPLA and dedicate themselves to building a peaceful, stable, and united South Sudan.

The head of state made the remarks on the eve of May 16, also known as SPLA Day, when the then southerners rebelled against the Khartoum regime of ousted Omar el-Bashir.

The decades-long liberation struggle ended with the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005 in Nairobi, Kenya, which led to the independence of South Sudan in 2011, following a referendum.

In less than two years after independence, South Sudan descended into violence due to internal rifts within the former Sudan rebel group.

A 2015 peace deal struck in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, brought the SPLM splinter groups together, but a year later, conflict renewed due to a lack of political will among South Sudanese leaders to implement the process.

The incident prompted Khartoum, under the auspices of the regional body IGAD, to initiate another round of peace negotiations, resulting in the 2018 peace deal.

However, eight years later, the peace process still faces challenges, marked by delays and six extensions.

In March 2025, violence erupted in Nasir, Upper Nile State, leading to the arrest of key SPLM-IO leaders, including First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar. This has prompted regional and international bodies to warn of a potential all-out war.

Meanwhile, the fate of the 2018 peace deal remains uncertain, as violence continues to rage in some parts of the country.

Reflecting on the significance of SPLA Day, President Kiir urged the citizens to uphold the legacy of the liberation struggle, founded on the principles of justice, equality, and self-determination.

“While we celebrate the achievements of the past, we must also face the responsibilities of the present. The struggle that began in 1955 and resumed in 1983 was for freedom, but also for unity, peace, and prosperity,” he said.

The Head of State called on citizens to protect that legacy by working together to maintain peace, heal divisions, and advance development.

“Through the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, we are restoring hope and laying the foundation for a better future,” he added.

“As we celebrate this 42nd anniversary, I call upon all citizens—young and old, men and women—to uphold the values of the SPLM-SPLA and dedicate themselves to building a peaceful, stable, and united South Sudan. Let this anniversary be a moment of national renewal.”

In a final appeal, President Kiir urged the citizens to set aside their differences.

“Let SPLA Day remind us that despite our differences, we are bound together by a shared history and a common destiny.”

