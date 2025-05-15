Short-lived undersecretary Mawien fired from govt procurement job

The Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Authority has dismissed his acting deputy, Martin Mabior Mawien, a day after he was removed as Undersecretary in the Ministry of Information.

Mabior assumed office on Monday but was fired later that evening, just two days after being appointed as Undersecretary to the position.

His abrupt dismissal is widely believed to be linked to an alleged audio recording of him criticizing President Salva Kiir’s administration.

In an order dated 13th May 2025 and seen by Eye Radio, Deng Akuei Kak, the Executive Director of the Procurement Authority, terminated Mabior’s job, stating that the Civil Service Act does not allow civil servants to “talk against the government.”

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Mabior acknowledged the alleged audio recording but said the piece had been tampered with to implicate him with the president.

He said that while he accepts his removal from the position of undersecretary, he will challenge his termination before the institution’s board, saying that due process of terminating a civil service member was not followed.

“The person who secretly recorded the audio has cut out the beginning, the introductory part of what I was talking about, and the conclusion of what I was talking about, but it’s captured.”

According to the document, Martin Mabior was initially appointed on 15th February 2024 as Senior Procurement and Supplies Officer.

He was later promoted to Acting First Deputy Director in the Procurement Unit.

Mabior vowed to challenge the order and regain his job.

“I must also convince them that I have not committed any crimes, because they must justify talking against the government.

“What do they mean by that? Where did they get that? What is their justification? And therefore, it is the board of directors that will give us the new directives.”