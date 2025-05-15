15th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Short-lived undersecretary Mawien fired from govt procurement job

Short-lived undersecretary Mawien fired from govt procurement job

Authors: James Atem | Obaj Okuj | Published: 6 hours ago

Martin Mabior Mawie|Courtesy

The Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Authority has dismissed his acting deputy, Martin Mabior Mawien, a day after he was removed as Undersecretary in the Ministry of Information.

Mabior assumed office on Monday but was fired later that evening, just two days after being appointed as Undersecretary to the position.

His abrupt dismissal is widely believed to be linked to an alleged audio recording of him criticizing President Salva Kiir’s administration.

In an order dated 13th May 2025 and seen by Eye Radio, Deng Akuei Kak, the Executive Director of the Procurement Authority, terminated Mabior’s job, stating that the Civil Service Act does not allow civil servants to “talk against the government.”

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Mabior acknowledged the alleged audio recording but said the piece had been tampered with to implicate him with the president.

He said that while he accepts his removal from the position of undersecretary, he will challenge his termination before the institution’s board, saying that due process of terminating a civil service member was not followed.

“The person who secretly recorded the audio has cut out the beginning, the introductory part of what I was talking about, and the conclusion of what I was talking about, but it’s captured.”

According to the document, Martin Mabior was initially appointed on 15th February 2024 as Senior Procurement and Supplies Officer.

He was later promoted to Acting First Deputy Director in the Procurement Unit.

Mabior vowed to challenge the order and regain his job.

“I must also convince them that I have not committed any crimes, because they must justify talking against the government.

“What do they mean by that? Where did they get that? What is their justification? And therefore, it is the board of directors that will give us the new directives.”

 

Popular Stories
‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers 1

‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

Published May 9, 2025

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million 2

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million

Published May 14, 2025

Sudan orders stoppage to South Sudan oil exports, cites RSF drones attacks 3

Sudan orders stoppage to South Sudan oil exports, cites RSF drones attacks

Published May 12, 2025

Army veteran Gen. Stephen Ogut Obongo dies in Juba 4

Army veteran Gen. Stephen Ogut Obongo dies in Juba

Published May 9, 2025

HLSC recognizes Stephen Par’s group as legitimate SPLM-IO 5

HLSC recognizes Stephen Par’s group as legitimate SPLM-IO

Published May 9, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Short-lived undersecretary Mawien fired from govt procurement job

Published 6 hours ago

IGP makes reshuffles, appoints Maj. Gen. Enoka as new spokesperson

Published 6 hours ago

UN Women launches $600,000 project to promote women in Security Sector

Published 6 hours ago

Four lecturers from Rumbek University released after week in detention

Published 7 hours ago

UN: Women must be central to South Sudan’s permanent constitution process

Published 7 hours ago

Dr Lam Akol aims to secure South Sudan’s airspace control

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.