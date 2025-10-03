OCHA: Floods kill 19, affect 640,000 across South Sudan

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says floods have killed 19 people and affected nearly 640,000 others across South Sudan as of October 2.

According to a report seen by Eye Radio, the victims were recorded in 26 counties across six states, with Jonglei and Unity states accounting for more than 87 percent of the caseload.

OCHA said the 19 deaths were reported in Jonglei, Unity, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states.

It also recorded 144 snake bites and 3,391 malnutrition cases in 11 counties.

Nearly 175,000 people are displaced and sheltering on higher ground in 16 counties.

The agency warned that many are exposed to rising health risks, with cases of malaria, respiratory infections, and diarrhea being reported.

In Jonglei, an inter-agency team carried out a rapid assessment on October 1 in Kuernyang/Barbuoi Payam, Fangak County, after heavy rains on September 30 submerged the entire area.

OCHA said around 44,000 people were affected, including families already displaced by conflict in New Fangak.

The floods have destroyed infrastructure in the payam, leaving the office, market, and public facilities including health centers non-functional.

Communities are now building dykes and trying to drain water to prevent further flooding.

OCHA said humanitarian partners are providing life-saving aid, but access is still difficult due to impassable roads, especially in Unity, Upper Nile, and Jonglei states.

The agency confirmed that 3.2 metric tons of medical supplies have been delivered to Twic East in Jonglei and Panyijiar in Unity.

Another 78 metric tons are being prepositioned in high-risk areas of Jonglei, Upper Nile, Warrap, Eastern Equatoria, and Abyei.

