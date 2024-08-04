4th August 2024
Nyirol youths rescue 5 children from abductors

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 2 hours ago

Aerial view of Nyirol County. (Photo: Courtesy).

At least five children who were abducted in Nyirol County of Jonglei State on 28th July by armed men have been successfully recovered, a local official said.

Biel Jiek Lual, the Director of Information in Nyirol County said the incident occurred in Minimijak village – where the abductors killed a woman and her child.

Mr. Biel said a man and a boy were also injured in the attack before the children were abducted.

A few days from the incident, the official narrated that local youth pursued and located the children, during which one of the rescuers was wounded by the assailants.

“Those children were abducted since date 28th July 2024 from an area called Min-mijak. In that location, they fell under an attack by those criminal of grater Pibor administrative area,” he said, in an interview with Eye Radio on Sunday.

“A mother and one child killed, a man and a young boy were injured and those five children were abducted by then, so (on Saturday), the youth who were following them recovered the children.”

Biel commended the local youth for the successful rescue operation, adding that the children have been reunited with their families.

Mr. Biel suspects the attackers to be armed elements from Greater Pibor Administration Area, an allegation that could not be immediately verified. Repeated attempts to reach Pibor authorities for comment on phone were unsuccessful.

 

4th August 2024

