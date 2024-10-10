No progress in force deployment despite UNMISS funding: Haysom

The Special Representative of the United Nations’ Secretary-General said he has seen no tangible move to finalize the deployment of the graduated Necessary Unified Forces despite the mission’s logistical support to the government.

The 2018 peace agreement mandates the parties to unify, train and deploy forces comprising government and opposition troops as a single national regular force to ensure security, stability, and prevent future conflicts.

So far, about 53,000 of the 83,000 forces have graduated in the first phase – of which 4,000 have been redeployed.

“As UNMISS, we have provided significant logistical support in the rollout of Phase 1 of the unification exercise – the deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces,” Nicholas Haysom said, addressing journalists in Juba.

“But we still haven’t seen visible forward movement, frankly, in regard to Phase II so as to complete that phase and the forthcoming phase.”

Mr. Haysom emphasized that South Sudanese leaders should be honest about their intentions to unify their forces as the only way to end prevailing subnational violence.

According to him, the graduation and deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces will help prevent rising subnational violence in parts of the country.

“South Sudan’s leaders must be open and honest about their intentions to unify their forces because it is the only way to sustainably prevent rising subnational violence,” he said.

“This does not need vast amounts of funding, but it does need a common approach and effort. Additionally, decisions now on election security roles and responsibilities allow for early preparations.”

The UN official further called on the peace parties forming the unity government to make a realistic use of the newly extended by setting achievable timeline.

Mr. Haysom added that decisions on voter registration should be made now to allow timely commencement of voter registration.

“This latest extension should not make political leaders complacent. Instead, they must use the next four months to set realistic targets and achieve them.”

“Fundamental tasks include drafting a harmonized implementation plan between various outstanding processes, for example, ensuring the constitution-making process follows the electoral timeline, by immediately clarifying and resolving key political decisions that remain outstanding and in a proper sequence.”

“Follow this with realistic timelines and a realistic budget, with confirmed government funding. Take decisions on voter registration now to enable the voter registration process to start next year.”

