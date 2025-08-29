29th August 2025

CID, others obstructing work of labour inspectors – Labour Minister

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 30 minutes ago

Joint security forces assemble at the Buluk police playground in Juba on December 19, 2024, as part of their deployment to ensure safety during the festive season. - Credit: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

The Ministry of Labour has raised concerns over harassment of its workplace inspectors by security agencies, including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Labour Minister James Hoth Mai says this harassment is making it difficult for inspectors to enforce labor laws across the country.

He told lawmakers on Tuesday that some inspectors have even considered quitting their jobs due to interference from security officers.

“This harassment is coming from within, from our own people. As a result, some inspectors come to me saying they no longer want to do the job. But I urge them to remain patient,” he said.

We conduct inspections at all these locations, but the real paradox is this: our own CID and security personnel are obstructing our efforts. In some cases, they go as far as assaulting our inspectors and preventing them from carrying out their duties,” he said.

Minister Mai also said some foreign nationals, including ten Chinese, managed to bypass work permit rules with the help of security agents.

He said despite ministry orders to arrest them; the workers were smuggled out of the country.

We discovered ten Chinese nationals who had forged their own work permits. The case was reported, and we initiated the process to arrest them. However, our own security personnel intervened, instead of supporting the law, they helped smuggle the suspects out.

“This isn’t an isolated issue. Often, people don’t even report to us anymore because they know what will happen. We’ve instructed immigration authorities not to allow anyone to leave the country without a valid work permit. But what happens? They pay $50, and they’re allowed to go,” he said.

The minister called for better coordination among government agencies to protect the labour market.

