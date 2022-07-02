No July 9th celebrations again, says ‘broke’ unity govt

There will be no official celebration of the 11th anniversary of independence this year due to some financial constraints, the Government has said.

The Minister of Information and government spokesperson, Michael Makuei LuetH said, lack of finance has forced the government to cancel the Independence Day event for the seventh time.

“The Cabinet found that yes, there is a need for us to celebrate, but celebration will be of a different type other than being the normal celebration because at present, there are so many issues at hand that we need to address”, said Mr. Lueth after the cabinet meeting in Juba Friday.

Hence, he said, “making celebration means a lot of expenses, but we have no funds number one.”

Minister Lueth stated that the government’s priority is to get fund for the graduation the unified forces.

“Number two, even if we have funds, we will have to use it for the graduation of the forces that have been in the training centers for too long.”

President Salva Kiir is expected to address the nation on the eve of the day, according to Mr.Lueth.

“So the cabinet decided that this year, the celebration will only be limited to the president. He will address the nation on the evening of 8th of July.”

Makuei however, said state governors are authorized to conduct their own celebration in the states.

This is not the first time the government canceled official celebrations of the very important day that culminated from nearly 100 percent and overwhelming vote of the South Sudanese.

Last year, down the line, the government could not hold a big event to celebrate the country’s independence citing financial constraints brought about by the civil war and decline in oil revenues.

