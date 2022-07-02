2nd July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics | States   |   No July 9th celebrations again, says ‘broke’ unity govt

No July 9th celebrations again, says ‘broke’ unity govt

Author: Daniel Michael | Published: 2 hours ago

A celebrant holds South Sudan flag high on 9 July 2011 | Credit | Unknown

There will be no official celebration of the 11th anniversary of independence this year due to some financial constraints, the Government has said.

The Minister of Information and government spokesperson, Michael Makuei LuetH said, lack of finance has forced the government to cancel the Independence Day event for the seventh time.

“The Cabinet found that yes, there is a need for us to celebrate, but celebration will be of a different type other than being the normal celebration because at present, there are so many issues at hand that we need to address”, said Mr. Lueth after the cabinet meeting in Juba Friday.

Hence, he said, “making celebration means a lot of expenses, but we have no funds number one.”

Minister Lueth stated that the government’s priority is to get fund for the graduation the unified forces.

“Number two, even if we have funds, we will have to use it for the graduation of the forces that have been in the training centers for too long.”

President Salva Kiir is expected to address the nation on the eve of the day, according to Mr.Lueth.

“So the cabinet decided that this year, the celebration will only be limited to the president. He will address the nation on the evening of 8th of July.”

Makuei however, said state governors are authorized to conduct their own celebration in the states.

This is not the first time the government canceled official celebrations of the very important day that culminated from nearly 100 percent and overwhelming vote of the South Sudanese.

Last year, down the line, the government could not hold a big event to celebrate the country’s independence citing financial constraints brought about by the civil war and decline in oil revenues.

Popular Stories
KCB boss arrested over sexual harassment claims 1

KCB boss arrested over sexual harassment claims

Published Saturday, June 25, 2022

“Cabinet approved dredging project in 2021,” VP Wani reveals 2

“Cabinet approved dredging project in 2021,” VP Wani reveals

Published Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Makur dictates 90% employment rate for nationals in banking sector 3

Makur dictates 90% employment rate for nationals in banking sector

Published Wednesday, June 29, 2022

S. Sudanese student dies in plane crash in S. Africa 4

S. Sudanese student dies in plane crash in S. Africa

Published Monday, June 27, 2022

Skyrocketing prices blamed on new transport barrier by Kenya 5

Skyrocketing prices blamed on new transport barrier by Kenya

Published Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Environmental experts expected in Juba to lecture on the Nile

Published 25 mins ago

No July 9th celebrations again, says ‘broke’ unity govt

Published 2 hours ago

Bright Stars sank mediocre Rwandan opponents at Kigali Arena

Published 5 hours ago

The speech of 10-year-old Manawa junior that melted hearts

Published 6 hours ago

R-TGONU, holdout groups recommit to ceasefire, but without NAS

Published 22 hours ago

Pope Francis to address South Sudanese via video on 2nd July

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.