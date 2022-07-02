2nd July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Bright Stars sank mediocre Rwandan opponents at Kigali Arena

Bright Stars sank mediocre Rwandan opponents at Kigali Arena

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

South Sudan Basketball team cruised to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifies after beating Rwanda by 10 points at the Kigali Arena. |1st July 2022. | Photo: South Sudan Basketball.

The National Basketball team had a thrilling win against home opponents Rwanda in the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifies on Friday.

Bright Stars cruised to the second round of the World Cup qualifying competition, with a difference of 10 points against struggling host at the Kigali Arena.

The national basket ball team is leading the Group B with Tunisia trailing in the second position, followed by Cameroon while Rwanda sinks to the bottom.

The game is Rwanda’s first in the second window of the competition, and it leaves the team with a winless spelt, having not won a single game out of the three it played in the first window that took place in March in Dakar, Senegal.

The Rwandan coach, Cheikh Sarr expressed regret over the defeat in a post-game news conference and bemoaned his team’s inability to counter the South Sudanese’s hard play.

He also criticized the umpires, saying they failed to fairly judge the game when his players were struck by opponents.

The game was attended by the Rwandan President Paul Kigame.

South Sudan will face tough opponents Tunisia on Saturday night, while Rwanda faces Cameroon to win the match and increase its quest for a win among the three teams that advance from Group B to the next round.

In the latest FIBA ranking this year, the South Sudan national basketball team has moved from 127th to the 22nd place in the world and raked 11th in Africa.

South Sudan Basketball fans at the Kigali Arena. | Photo: South Sudan Basketball

The November 2023 Basketball World Cup competition will be hosted by Indonesia, Japan and Philippines.

 

 

 

Popular Stories
KCB boss arrested over sexual harassment claims 1

KCB boss arrested over sexual harassment claims

Published Saturday, June 25, 2022

“Cabinet approved dredging project in 2021,” VP Wani reveals 2

“Cabinet approved dredging project in 2021,” VP Wani reveals

Published Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Makur dictates 90% employment rate for nationals in banking sector 3

Makur dictates 90% employment rate for nationals in banking sector

Published Wednesday, June 29, 2022

S. Sudanese student dies in plane crash in S. Africa 4

S. Sudanese student dies in plane crash in S. Africa

Published Monday, June 27, 2022

Skyrocketing prices blamed on new transport barrier by Kenya 5

Skyrocketing prices blamed on new transport barrier by Kenya

Published Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Environmental experts expected in Juba to lecture on the Nile

Published 25 mins ago

No July 9th celebrations again, says ‘broke’ unity govt

Published 2 hours ago

Bright Stars sank mediocre Rwandan opponents at Kigali Arena

Published 5 hours ago

The speech of 10-year-old Manawa junior that melted hearts

Published 6 hours ago

R-TGONU, holdout groups recommit to ceasefire, but without NAS

Published 22 hours ago

Pope Francis to address South Sudanese via video on 2nd July

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.