Nimule Mayor Longa: Foreign traders are squeezing out host community

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 3 hours ago

Nimule town main road|Courtesy

The Mayor of Nimule Municipality has decried the growing presence of foreign traders operating both wholesale and retail businesses in the area.

“The foreigners are selling both retail and wholesale. By the way, these people—the host community—are crying. The Indigenous people are really crying. Where do you expect these people to really do business?

“I do not want to hear people doing two businesses, wholesale and retail,” said Caesar Longa Fuli during the cleaning campaign end of last week.

He said this leaves little room for the local population to thrive economically.

“Where do you expect the host community to survive? Did you come to finish them or develop them? “You buy a rakshasa (rickshaws) for carrying your business, then employ your own nationals to work on it. Is it really logical? “Where will our boys go?”

Longa, who questioned foreign nationals, appealed to the merchants to share economic opportunities with the host community, including employing local youth.

Nimule Mayor Longa: Foreign traders are squeezing out host community

