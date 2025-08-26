26th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Gov’t urges World Bank to prioritize nationals for senior roles in local projects

Gov’t urges World Bank to prioritize nationals for senior roles in local projects

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Hon. David Yau Yau, Deputy Minister of ICT & PS,| May 7, 2025 - photo courtesy

The Deputy Minister of Information has called on the World Bank to recruit South Sudanese nationals in senior managerial roles within its projects, instead of relying heavily on foreign staff.

David Yau Yau raised the concern on Monday during a meeting with the World Bank team on the implementation of the East African Regional Digital Integration Project.

In a post shared on the ministry’s Facebook page, Yau Yau said most World Bank-funded projects in the country are overstaffed with foreigners, which limits opportunities for qualified South Sudanese professionals.

He also expressed frustration over delays in project approvals and letters of no objection, saying the slow processes are affecting implementation.

The World Bank is currently funding the rollout of South Sudan’s fiber optic cable project from Kenya, which is expected to be laid early next year.

This is not the first time a senior government official has demanded the allocation of jobs to nationals in both national and international organizations.

In 2022, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter Mayen Majongdit, directed all humanitarian organizations to implement the order that requires “80% employment rate to South Sudanese.”

The directive stated that non-governmental organizations, both local and international, must employ 80% of their staff from South Sudan and 20% as foreigners.

Majongdit said then that the directive was the second order issued as a resolution for implementing the first one, which came out in April that year.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results 1

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results

Published August 20, 2025

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son 2

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son

Published August 21, 2025

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road 3

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published August 19, 2025

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams 4

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams

Published August 20, 2025

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng 5

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng

Published August 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Yambio: MPs block exam fee increase, force education officials to restore original rates

Published 2 minutes ago

Referees banned from officiating community tournaments after violent fan attacks

Published 1 hour ago

Hundreds arrive on foot from Kenyan refugee camps amid biting hunger – official

Published 1 hour ago

Adut pledges support for returnees from Kakuma as lawmakers raise alarm over growing influx

Published 2 hours ago

WES Governor to appoint commissioners outside their home counties to promote unity

Published 2 hours ago

Chief justice Dr Baak posts 64 county court judges nationwide

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.