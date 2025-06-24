NilePet, Russia’s Rosneft near deal on oil pipeline and refineries

South Sudan National Oil and Gas Corporation, NilePet, has announced that it is close to striking a deal with a Moscow-based Rossneft to install pipelines and oil refineries for the country.

In a Facebook post dated June 23rd, Kamal Mabok, who is currently in Moscow attending the Saint Petersburg International Forum, stated that a Memorandum of Understanding has already been reached with Moscow’s oil and gas company in Juba.

Mabok said NilePet is now following up on the technical issues to finalize the deal.

He added that once the deal is sealed, Rosneft will be involved in installing South Sudan Oil Pipelines and refineries to transport and refine oil in the country.

Rossneft is a Russian state company – specialized in exploration, extraction, production, refining, transportation, and sales of petroleum, natural gas products.

