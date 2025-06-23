South Sudanese youth pledge digital peace, combat hate speech online

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – More than 120 young South Sudanese, including artists, journalists, content creators, and social influencers, have collectively pledged to transform their online platforms into tools for peace, tolerance, and unity, actively combating the pervasive threat of hate speech.

The gathering held in Juba coincided with the International Day for Countering Hate Speech as part of a vital national youth engagement initiative.

The event underscored the increasing influence of digital spaces in shaping public opinion and emphasized the critical need for responsible communication in an era of instant sharing and viral content.

Among the prominent voices was Tasha K. Exodas, a popular singer, who candidly reflected on her past online conduct.

“Sometimes I posted things that came from hate or misunderstanding. I used to beef with other artists,” she admitted. “But now, I’m going back to clean my page. I want to use my voice to teach people how to support each other and build this nation.”

Her commitment symbolises a powerful shift from negativity to constructive engagement.

Gista Vasuk, a widely followed content creator and social worker, shared how the workshop profoundly changed her perspective on digital impact.

“We’ve been using our pages wrong, using them to insult and spread negativity,” she explained. “But now, I realise the damage hate speech causes, especially among youth. It leads to threats, fear, and division.” Her words highlighted the tangible harm inflicted by online venom.

The workshop’s impact resonated beyond content creators. Alizai Billy, a journalist with Amadi FM, candidly admitted that even traditional radio and music broadcasts can unintentionally spread harmful messages.

“Sometimes we play music without knowing the meaning, or post things without thinking,” he emphasized. “We must ask: is this going to help the community or harm it?” His reflection points to a broader responsibility across all media.

Artist and entrepreneur Rebecca Trey brought the conversation back to the human cost, highlighting the emotional and physical toll hate speech exacts on communities.

“We use words carelessly, not realizing hate speech can lead to violence,” she warned. “It’s time we raise awareness and teach each other what hate speech looks like and how to stop it.”

The discussion also delved into ethnic hate speech, a particularly sensitive and divisive issue in South Sudan.

Bara Sabri, a journalist from SSBC, issued a powerful call to action for creators: “Some use digital platforms to attack entire tribes. We can change that by creating videos and content that promote unity.”

Content creator Tanasi Rombon Phars confessed to previously underestimating the ripple effect of online comments.

“I used to think words just stayed between us, but now I understand hate speech travels fast and causes real damage,” he vowed. “I’ll be using all my social media to spread awareness and report hate speech when I see it.”

The influential gathering concluded with a collective agreement among all participants to champion peace, digital responsibility, and inclusion.

This new generation of digital leaders is committed to transforming their voices and content into potent tools for healing, education, and national cohesion.

As social media continues to profoundly shape the lives of South Sudanese youth, events like this are proving critical in nurturing a new generation of responsible digital citizens – those who recognise that words, no matter how small, wield the power to both build and break communities.

