24th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Morobo attack: CES govt urges armed groups to embrace amnesty

Morobo attack: CES govt urges armed groups to embrace amnesty

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

View of Kaya payam in Morobo County. (Photo: Courtesy).

Central Equatoria State government has urged armed opposition groups to respond to the Presidential amnesty and engage in dialogue with both state and national governments to peacefully resolve their grievances.

This appeal follows a violent incident on Friday night, when unidentified gunmen attacked Morobo County Hospital, looting medical supplies, stealing staff belongings, and setting ambulances ablaze.

According to the Acting State Information Minister, the attackers he alleged are SPLA-IO forces,  also locked staff inside the facility before looting it.

“This deliberate act is aimed to denying citizens of the area of their area of their right to access medical care for healthy living,” he said.

In a statement dated June 23rd, Minister Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado strongly condemned the attack.

“In the same vein, the government of Central Equatoria State seize the opportunity to strongly urge the leadership of the SPLM/A-IO and other hold out groups operating in the area and the entire state to immediately cease attack on vital infrastructure rendering services to the citizens, looting of civilian population in the villages and ambushes on road users …”

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack.

He reiterated the state government’s call for opposition forces to pursue nonviolent means of addressing their concerns.

Governor General Rabi Mujung urged armed groups to take advantage of the 2017 Presidential Amnesty as a path to peaceful resolution, inviting those willing to engage in dialogue to contact his administration or the national government to initiate the peace process.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities 1

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

Published June 19, 2025

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba 2

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba

Published June 22, 2025

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution 3

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution

Published June 18, 2025

Updated: Gov’t secures $385,000 for regional health conference in Juba 4

Updated: Gov’t secures $385,000 for regional health conference in Juba

Published June 20, 2025

Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack 5

Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack

Published June 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan, Uganda to tighten grip on cross-border crimes

Published 6 minutes ago

AU delegation, immigration chief discuss transitioning to digital ID system

Published 6 minutes ago

Students decry delay in 2024 secondary exam results

Published 1 hour ago

19 Warrap State revenue officials freed after detention by SSPDF Division 11

Published 3 hours ago

BoSS set to review national currency structure

Published 3 hours ago

Court okays Trump deportation plan, including South Sudan as destination

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.