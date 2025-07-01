New Warrap governor prioritizes disarmament, infrastructure, and agriculture

The newly appointed Governor of Warrap State, Ambassador Bol Wek, has said disarmament of armed civilians, improvement of road infrastructure, and the promotion of agriculture are his top priorities.

Speaking in Juba on Monday after meeting Central Equatoria State Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, Bol urged civilians in possession of illegal arms to surrender them.

His call comes in line with the six-month State of Emergency declared by President Salva Kiir last month, covering Warrap State and Mayom County in Unity State.

The emergency decree follows rising insecurity, particularly in Tonj East and Tonj South counties, which have experienced ongoing inter-clan violence.

Between May 28 and 29, deadly clashes between the Luacjang and Jalwau communities in Guit village left 62 people dead, including 20 women, and 36 others injured.

Two weeks earlier, a similar conflict in Tonj East resulted in four deaths and 16 injuries. Cross-border cattle raids between Warrap and Mayom County have further intensified the security crisis.

Governor Bol said he would fully exercise the powers granted under the emergency decree to restore law and order.

“My state has issues of law and order, and I’ve been given extra powers by the President through the State of Emergency. My priority is to make it clear to the people that cooperation in surrendering arms will come at a lower cost than confrontation.”

He added that disarmament must be followed by a government commitment to protect and empower communities.

“It’s the duty of our Republic to protect its people, to empower them through productivity, infrastructure, farming, and small business opportunities. I can’t do this alone—that’s why I’ve been visiting different places.

“We must raise awareness in rural areas so people understand their rights and duties. We also need to encourage private sector growth to reduce pressure on the public sector,” he said.

A disarmament exercise in ongoing in Warrap State. In June, some villages surrendered their weapons peacefully while those resisting the order were given a week more to hand over their guns or face forcefull disarmament.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter