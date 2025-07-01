1st July 2025
South Sudanese man arrested in US’s Nebraska for kidnapping, child Abuse

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Police handcuffs

A South Sudanese man has been arrested by police in Omaha, Nebraska, USA, for kidnapping and child abuse.

This is according to the media report published on several online media houses in Omaha over the weekend.

According to the police report, Yreneo Mayok had returned home in his vehicle with a child that was not his and was intoxicated on Friday last week.

Omaha police arrested Mayok for kidnapping and child abuse by intent with no serious injuries after he allegedly showed up to his sober-living home intoxicated with a child who was not his.

On Friday, police were called to the area of 48th and Writ streets for a disturbance.

The report said one of Mayok’s roommates told police that Mayok claimed the 1-year-old was now his before handing the child over and going upstairs to go to sleep.

The police report said the one-year-old’s mother had just reported the child as being abducted from the area of 12th and Cuming streets.

Upon investigation, officers said the mother had gone inside to use the bathroom, and when she returned, she realized she had left the child in her vehicle.

Nebraska has recently witnessed various child abuse and kidnapping cases.

According to the police, this case involved a local man charged with child abuse and first-degree assault.

