1st July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   El Merriekh SC Bentiu signs Malian midfielder Sampi

El Merriekh SC Bentiu signs Malian midfielder Sampi

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 2 hours ago

Malian midfielder joins El Merriekh SC Bentiu Maestro Sampi Ousmane on a two-year deal - courtesy

El Merriekh Social Club Bentiu have bolstered their squad with the signing of Malian international attacking midfielder Maestro Sampi Ousmane, in a move that has sparked excitement among fans and club officials alike.

“Welcome to El Merriekh SC Bentiu, Sampi Ousmane We are thrilled to announce the signing of Malian international attacking midfielder Sampi Ousmane from Bechem United FC in the Ghanaian Premier League,” announced the club on their official page.

According to the officials, the Malian midfielder joins the Bentiu-based club on a 2-year deal.

“Welcome to your new home, Sampi! We look forward to seeing you shine in red and gold,” the club added.

The 26-year-old midfielder arrives from Bechem United FC in the Ghana Premier League, where he made a name for himself with his technical flair, vision, and ability to unlock defenses.

Known for his versatility and composure on the ball, Sampi is expected to bring creativity and leadership to El Merriekh’s midfield.

His signing marks a statement of intent from the South Sudanese side ahead of the new season, as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the top level both domestically and across the region.

Fans have already taken to social media to welcome Sampi, with many hopeful that his arrival will inspire a new era of success at the club.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port 1

Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port

Published June 29, 2025

AfDB Report: South Sudan poverty reaches 92% amidst decline 2

AfDB Report: South Sudan poverty reaches 92% amidst decline

Published June 26, 2025

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor 3

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor

Published June 26, 2025

Marking of S.4 exams to begin next week amid public outrage 4

Marking of S.4 exams to begin next week amid public outrage

Published June 25, 2025

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF 5

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF

Published June 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Women in uniform train to combat GBV, enhance conflict resolution

Published 2 hours ago

Juba roadblock killing: Activist demands accountability

Published 2 hours ago

El Merriekh SC Bentiu signs Malian midfielder Sampi

Published 2 hours ago

New Warrap governor prioritizes disarmament, infrastructure, and agriculture

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudanese man arrested in US’s Nebraska for kidnapping, child Abuse

Published 3 hours ago

Ahead of July 9, public urges leaders to recommit to Dr. Garang’s vision

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.