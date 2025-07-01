El Merriekh SC Bentiu signs Malian midfielder Sampi

El Merriekh Social Club Bentiu have bolstered their squad with the signing of Malian international attacking midfielder Maestro Sampi Ousmane, in a move that has sparked excitement among fans and club officials alike.

“Welcome to El Merriekh SC Bentiu, Sampi Ousmane We are thrilled to announce the signing of Malian international attacking midfielder Sampi Ousmane from Bechem United FC in the Ghanaian Premier League,” announced the club on their official page.

According to the officials, the Malian midfielder joins the Bentiu-based club on a 2-year deal.

“Welcome to your new home, Sampi! We look forward to seeing you shine in red and gold,” the club added.

The 26-year-old midfielder arrives from Bechem United FC in the Ghana Premier League, where he made a name for himself with his technical flair, vision, and ability to unlock defenses.

Known for his versatility and composure on the ball, Sampi is expected to bring creativity and leadership to El Merriekh’s midfield.

His signing marks a statement of intent from the South Sudanese side ahead of the new season, as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the top level both domestically and across the region.

Fans have already taken to social media to welcome Sampi, with many hopeful that his arrival will inspire a new era of success at the club.

