NEC to hold 21st ordinary council meeting as S.4 results expected soon

The National Examination Council (NEC) is set to convene its 21st Ordinary Council meeting on Wednesday, just two weeks after the Minister of General Education announced the long-awaited release of Senior Four (S.4) examination results.

In a statement dated August 2025 and seen by Eye Radio, NEC said: “The National Examination Council cordially invites all media houses to attend the 21st Ordinary Council meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, 20th August 2025, at 8:30 am.”

On August 5, General Education Minister Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok had said the Ministry had secured the necessary funding to complete the examination process through close collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of South Sudan.

He made the statement after briefing Josephine Lagu Yanga, Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan and Chairperson of the Service Cluster, according to her office.

Accompanied by the Secretary General of the National Examination Council, Dr. Kuyok explained that

“Dr. Kuyok informed the Vice President that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of South Sudan, had secured the necessary resources to finalize the examination process. The Senior Four results are expected to be released within the next two weeks,” the statement partially reads.

He earlier acknowledged the delay, apologised on behalf of the Ministry, and assured the public that measures are being taken to prevent such delays in the future.

Dr. Kuyok also revealed that the government approved a new fee for examination registration.

