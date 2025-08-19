19th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | National News | News   |   NEC to hold 21st ordinary council meeting as S.4 results expected soon

NEC to hold 21st ordinary council meeting as S.4 results expected soon

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 11 hours ago

Simon Nyok Deng, the Secretary General of National Examination Council | Photo | Sebit Patrick

The National Examination Council (NEC) is set to convene its 21st Ordinary Council meeting on Wednesday, just two weeks after the Minister of General Education announced the long-awaited release of Senior Four (S.4) examination results.

In a statement dated August 2025 and seen by Eye Radio, NEC said: “The National Examination Council cordially invites all media houses to attend the 21st Ordinary Council meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, 20th August 2025, at 8:30 am.”

On August 5, General Education Minister Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok had said the Ministry had secured the necessary funding to complete the examination process through close collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of South Sudan.

He made the statement after briefing Josephine Lagu Yanga, Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan and Chairperson of the Service Cluster, according to her office.

Accompanied by the Secretary General of the National Examination Council, Dr. Kuyok explained that

“Dr. Kuyok informed the Vice President that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of South Sudan, had secured the necessary resources to finalize the examination process.  The Senior Four results are expected to be released within the next two weeks,” the statement partially reads.

He earlier acknowledged the delay, apologised on behalf of the Ministry, and assured the public that measures are being taken to prevent such delays in the future.

Dr. Kuyok also revealed that the government approved a new fee for examination registration.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university 1

A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university

Published August 13, 2025

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement 2

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement

Published August 14, 2025

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r 3

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

Published August 16, 2025

South Sudan, UAE central banks sign agreement to modernize financial systems 4

South Sudan, UAE central banks sign agreement to modernize financial systems

Published August 14, 2025

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission 5

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission

Published August 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Dongrin: “We are working tirelessly to stablise the economy”

Published 7 hours ago

China urges patience with South Sudan’s political process

Published 7 hours ago

“We must unite to fix the economy,” says Deputy Finance Minister

Published 8 hours ago

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published 8 hours ago

OCHA: South Sudan among world’s most dangerous places for aid workers

Published 8 hours ago

Activists urge stronger legal protections for women amid rising online abuse

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.