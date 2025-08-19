Gov’t defends detention of opposition leaders at UN

South Sudan’s chargé d’affaires to the United Nations has told the UN Security Council that calls for the release of recently detained opposition leaders ignore legal procedures and could be seen as interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Speaking at the Security Council on Monday, Sabino Edward Nyawella, who also serves as the country’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, said that the detentions are not politically motivated.

“Calls for their release disregard the due process of law in South Sudan and risk constituting interference in our internal affairs,” he said.

His remarks come as the international community continues to call for the unconditional release of all political detainees, including the First Vice President and leader of the opposition SPLM-IO, Dr. Riek Machar, who was placed under house arrest in March.

Machar’s detention followed violent clashes in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, between a militia group – which the government says is linked to his party – and government forces, resulting in the killing of an SSPDF commander.

Nyawella stressed that the arrests involve criminal accountability for alleged incitement to violence and unlawful activities, and should not be mischaracterized as political repression.

“We underscore that South Sudan’s sovereignty and independence must be respected. The recent detention of certain high-profile opposition leaders is not politically motivated; it is a matter of criminal accountability for actions directly linked to incitement of violence and engagement in unlawful activities,” he added.

Nyawella reiterated South Sudan’s appreciation for the continued support of IGAD, the African Union, and the United Nations, particularly in facilitating dialogue among political leaders.

However, he stressed the importance of reinforcing national ownership of the peace process, rather than succumbing to external pressure, which he warned could deepen political divisions.

