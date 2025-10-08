Nearly half a million displaced in South Sudan in 2025, says UN official

Over 497,000 people have been displaced across the country so far this year due to conflict and climate-related disasters, the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), has said.

Speaking during the 4th RJMEC Extraordinary Plenary Meeting held in Juba on Tuesday, Anita Kiki Gbeho revealed that approximately 321,000 individuals were displaced by conflict, while around 175,000 were forced to flee their homes due to severe flooding.

“Over 497,000 people have been newly displaced this year, nearly 321,000 by conflict and 175,000 due to flooding ,” she said.

“The influx of returnees and refugees from Sudan and other neighboring countries compounded by economic and health shocks is placing additional strain on already overstretched services. In recent months, humanitarian access has become increasingly restricted.

The UN official warned that humanitarian access has worsened in recent months, citing an alarming rise in access incidents.

In September 2025 alone, 70 incidents were recorded—more than double the 33 incidents reported in the same period last year.

“By the end of September, 70 access incidents were reported, unchanged from August, but over double the 33 recorded in September 2024, and reflecting a sharp increase accompanied by greater violence and targeting of humanitarian workers, compounds and supplies.”

In her remarks, Gbeho urged all parties to show restraint and return to the peace framework to prevent further escalation.

“A sense of urgency is required from the parties to immediately mitigate the expansion of violence by adhering to the 2017 cessation of hostilities.

She told the leaders to engage in inclusive and constructive dialogue and return to “the framework of the revitalized peace agreement.

‘Agree on a clear and consensual path to exit the transitional period,” Gbeho added.

The 2017 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement remain central to the peace process, but implementation delays and renewed violence continue to challenge stability in the country.

