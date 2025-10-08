8th October 2025

Mundri East registers thousands of displaced people following clashes

Author: Irene Jackson | Published: 4 hours ago

Map of Western Equatoria State|Courtesy

MUNDRI EAST, Western Equatoria (Eye Radio) – Local authorities in Mundri East County, Western Equatoria State, have begun registering thousands of residents displaced by recent fighting, in an urgent effort to determine numbers and mobilize humanitarian support.

The action follows clashes between the SSPDF and opposition forces on September 24 in Kediba and surrounding areas, which forced many residents to flee into the surrounding bush.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Commissioner John Henry confirmed that several temporary camps have been established in schools, churches, and nearby areas across Kediba, Magiri, and Wandi, which are currently hosting an estimated 30,000 people.

Urgent Need for Aid

Commissioner Henry stated that authorities are now encouraging those who fled to return to these designated centres.

“There are displaced people who ran into the bushes, and we will try to mobilise them back to the centres of Kediba and Wandi,” Henry said.

“The immediate registration effort is crucial for establishing the facts, so that we know how many have returned and how many have not.”

While the Commissioner described the immediate security situation as “normal,” he stressed the dire humanitarian needs. He made an urgent appeal for support from humanitarian stakeholders, specifically calling for medicines and non-food items (NFIs).

Data and Peace Appeal

The verified data on the displaced population is anticipated to be shared with state authorities for further action either today or early Wednesday morning.

Commissioner Henry also expressed deep concern over the impact of the ongoing instability on young people’s education. He concluded with a call for lasting peace, not only in Mundri East County but across all parts of the country facing similar challenges.

