Gov’t to distribute 9.5 million mosquito nets in nationwide malaria fight

South Sudan’s National Minister of Health has announced plans to distribute 9.5 million mosquito nets nationwide in an effort to reduce malaria-related illness and deaths.

Speaking on state television SSBC on Wednesday, Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial said the mass distribution will be carried out under the supervision of a Steering Committee tasked with ensuring transparency, accountability and effective coordination throughout the exercise.

The Minister said the committee discussed several challenges that could affect the success of the campaign, including insecurity in some areas, the impact of climate change, and difficulties in accessing remote communities.

According to her, the distribution of mosquito nets will begin this month and continue through June, with a focus on vulnerable populations across the country.

“There is a huge campaign of the distribution of mosquito nets, of 9.5 million mosquito nets around the whole of South Sudan. The role of the Steering Committee is to have an oversight, a general oversight of the distribution and to ensure transparency,” Minister Rial said.

It’s going to start from this month, February, through June. Malaria is the number one killer in South Sudan, and to reduce it, these mosquito nets are distributed to the population to help reduce cases.”

Malaria remains the leading cause of sickness and death in South Sudan, particularly among children and pregnant women, making the mass distribution of mosquito nets a key preventive intervention.

The Ministry of Health has called on communities and local authorities to cooperate fully to ensure the success of the campaign.