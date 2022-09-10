NDM condemns attack on Adidiang IDPs camp

The National Democratic Movement has condemned the armed attack on Adidiang displacement camp in Upper Nile State, which resulted in the death of a dozen people and displacement of thousands.

On Wednesday, authorities in Panyikang County said 17 civilians were killed and several others are missing, after armed men attacked Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Adidiang, South of Malakal town.

The commissioner of Panyikang County Mustafa Gai added that civilians were reported drowned while fleeing the attackers allegedly identified as armed youth from the neighboring counties.

The deadly attack followed heavy fighting between armed factions in Tonga town and neighboring Panyikang County of Upper Nile State, as well as northern Fangak County of Jonglei State.

According to the official, up to 5 thousand people have been displaced from the area, most of whom are currently headed for Malakal Protection of Civilian Site.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio on Friday, NDM Spokesperson Mahmoud Adelrahaman Akot condemned the attack as criminal act and outright direct attack on civilians.

“This tragic incident is not in any way similar to the behavior of political entities claiming to struggle for the dignity of the citizen and their stolen rights. Rather, it is a criminal act,” he said.



Akot criticized the state government for failing to protect civilians and giving the situation a cold reaction.

“What is surprising and strange about the matter is the cold reactions of the state leadership to the attack, as the governor and his deputy did not show any Concern about the conditions of civilians.”

The opposition official made the remarks after Upper Nile State Minister of Information, Luke Sadallah said the army could not intervene due to its commitment to the 2018 cessation of hostilities agreement which only mandates the act of self-defense.

“We call on the leaders of the conflicting Kit-Guang factions to cease fire, resort to peace, restraint, show wisdom and comply with the voice of harmony, to end this war in order to preserve the lives of citizens and to enhance their security and stability,”he said further.



On Thursday, unverified reports obtained by the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs put the death toll of the attack 300 people.

Initial reports also describe “unimaginable scenes of Adidiang set on fire, humanitarian structures destroyed and civilians fleeing the fighting by canoes and boats, leaving several people drowning.”

According to the UN agency, thousands of people have been displaced across many areas of Upper Nile, Jonglei, and Unity states following heavy fighting between armed factions in Tonga town and neighboring Panyikang since August.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has deployed its troops in Adidiang island in Upper Nile State to rescue civilians fleeing violence on Wednesday.

UNMISS further called on the state and national government to intervene urgently to de-escalate the situation and protect civilian lives.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter