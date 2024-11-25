CES government pledges land for Derik Cultural Center

Central Equatoria government has pledged a piece of land for Derik Cultural Center while advocating for a library in honor of Professor Taban Lo Liyong.

The annual Derik Cultural Festival celebrating renowned South Sudanese artist, actor and drama writer, Derik Alfred who died in October 2021, ended on Sunday at the University of Juba with Prof. Liyong named personality of the year.

The festival aims at promoting the cultural diversity of South Sudan, human dignity, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

The festival activities include traditional dances, poetry, and the oral heritage of South Sudan through theatre, lectures, discussion, music and arts.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Central Equatoria Deputy Governor said Derik Cultural Festival has promoted unity and emphasized the need for governmental support.

Hon. Paulino Lokudu revealed that the state government discussed and agreed with the Juba County commissioner on the land allocation for the Derik Cultural Center.

“In the closing of the fourth edition, I went with the commissioner of Juba County in which I directed them to get land in Juba County for the construction of the Derrick Cultural Center,” he said.

“Within that cultural center, I appealed to the administrators of the Derrick Cultural Center to also construct a library for the recognition of Professor Taban Lo Liyong, one of the icons that is among us, and we have to appreciate people when they’re still alive.”

“So that at least the fruit of their hard work, they recognize and they will see themselves and appreciate it when they’re still here with us.”

The deputy governor said there is a critical need to embrace and promote South Sudanese cultures as an essential constitutional and natural duty.

He stressed that preserving cultural heritage is key to the nation’s identity and express worry about the younger generation’s growing disengagement from cultural matters, which could harm future generations.

“We must embrace our culture, promote our culture. It is a constitutional mandate and also it is a natural mandate that we must promote our cultures and traditions. This is what identifies who we are as a generation, as a nation, and as communities of the Republic of South Sudan.”

“Many young people are not so much concentrated into issues to do with culture and that’s why it will affect the future generation. If this generation did not embrace our culture, we should embrace our cultures, use it as a source of unity and identity as output.”

