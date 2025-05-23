23rd May 2025
National conference urges swift action on Transitional Justice in S. Sudan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Participants of the Conference pose for a group photo after the launch| Photo|By Madrama James

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The National Conference on Transitional Justice Mechanisms concluded on Thursday in Juba with the adoption of key resolutions calling on the government to urgently implement South Sudan’s long-awaited transitional justice framework.

The two-day conference, held from May 21–22, 2025, brought together more than 90 participants, including representatives of civil society, women’s and youth groups, faith-based institutions, survivor networks, academia, and persons with disabilities.

The conference’s central objective was to agree on a transparent and inclusive selection process for two critical transitional justice bodies: the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing (CTRH) and the Compensation and Reparations Authority (CRA).

Delegates adopted six major resolutions, urging the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity to accelerate the selection process, promptly allocate funding for both institutions, and ensure non-interference, including sanctions for political meddling.

Participants also called for expanding public engagement beyond Juba, advancing steps toward establishing the Hybrid Court for South Sudan, reducing tensions and violence, and curbing the spread of hate speech.

Additionally, the resolution appealed to IGAD, the African Union, UNMISS, and other international partners to strengthen their support for transitional justice and civilian protection in conflict-affected areas.

The conference also yielded internal commitments, including a unified pledge among stakeholders to pursue accountability, healing, and reconciliation.

Delegates confirmed their nominees for the CTRH selection panel and agreed to develop Terms of Reference (ToR) to ensure transparency, ongoing consultation, and accountability throughout the process.

Among key attendees were Dr. Elia Lomuro, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Deng Bona Lawrence, Chair of the TNLA Peace and Reconciliation Committee; Archbishop Moses Deng, representing the South Sudan Council of Churches; and representatives from the African Union, UNMISS, R-JMEC, and transitional justice experts.

Despite persistent violence, political uncertainty, and hate speech, delegates expressed renewed hope that a fair, well-resourced transitional justice system can rebuild public trust, promote accountability, and help chart a path toward lasting peace in South Sudan.

