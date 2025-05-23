23rd May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir. (Photo: PPU).

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has appealed to South Sudanese youth to take ownership of the country’s future, saying the destiny of the nation lies in their hands.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the SPLM’s newly appointed first, second, and third deputies on Thursday, May 22, President Kiir stressed the importance of national unity, hard work, and youth participation in leadership and development.

“To the youth, the future of this party and this country is in your hands—rise to the occasion,” said Kiir. “Learn from the past. Respect those who came before you and be ready to carry the flag forward.”

He called on South Sudanese to move beyond tribal affiliations and embrace their national identity. “Let us move forward, not as individuals, not as tribes, but as one nation, under one flag, for one future.”

The President also addressed the economic hardships facing the country, urging citizens to turn to agriculture as a solution to food insecurity and poverty.

“We are facing economic challenges, yes—but we are not helpless. We are a strong people,” he declared. “This year, I am calling on every citizen, every youth, every official, and every community to embrace agriculture. Let this be the year of agriculture. Let us fight hunger with our own hands.”

Kiir reaffirmed his call for peace, justice, and solidarity among South Sudanese, stressing that only through collective effort can the country move forward.

“Our future depends on unity. Stand tall, be united, and work for peace, for justice, and for the betterment of all our people,” he said.

President Kiir’s message comes at a time when the country is preparing for long-awaited national elections and grappling with an economic crisis exacerbated by conflict and global shocks. His remarks underscore the government’s push for civic responsibility and national rebuilding through youth engagement and agricultural development.

Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project 1

South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project

Published May 17, 2025

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA 2

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA

Published May 20, 2025

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles 3

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

Published May 21, 2025

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official 4

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official

Published May 20, 2025

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol 5

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

Published May 20, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Analyst: SPLM shake-up signals generational shift in South Sudan’s politics

Published 3 hours ago

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls

Published 3 hours ago

University of Bahr el Ghazal administration shuts down campus over students’ protest

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published 3 hours ago

National conference urges swift action on Transitional Justice in S. Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Deadly flooding devastates Unity State: 5 dead, over 1,000 displaced

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.