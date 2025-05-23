Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has appealed to South Sudanese youth to take ownership of the country’s future, saying the destiny of the nation lies in their hands.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the SPLM’s newly appointed first, second, and third deputies on Thursday, May 22, President Kiir stressed the importance of national unity, hard work, and youth participation in leadership and development.

“To the youth, the future of this party and this country is in your hands—rise to the occasion,” said Kiir. “Learn from the past. Respect those who came before you and be ready to carry the flag forward.”

He called on South Sudanese to move beyond tribal affiliations and embrace their national identity. “Let us move forward, not as individuals, not as tribes, but as one nation, under one flag, for one future.”

The President also addressed the economic hardships facing the country, urging citizens to turn to agriculture as a solution to food insecurity and poverty.

“We are facing economic challenges, yes—but we are not helpless. We are a strong people,” he declared. “This year, I am calling on every citizen, every youth, every official, and every community to embrace agriculture. Let this be the year of agriculture. Let us fight hunger with our own hands.”

Kiir reaffirmed his call for peace, justice, and solidarity among South Sudanese, stressing that only through collective effort can the country move forward.

“Our future depends on unity. Stand tall, be united, and work for peace, for justice, and for the betterment of all our people,” he said.

President Kiir’s message comes at a time when the country is preparing for long-awaited national elections and grappling with an economic crisis exacerbated by conflict and global shocks. His remarks underscore the government’s push for civic responsibility and national rebuilding through youth engagement and agricultural development.

