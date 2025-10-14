Nasir commissioner urges Juba to equip police for effective policing

Authorities in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, have appealed to the national government to provide police officers with essential items to help them carry out their duties.

County Commissioner James Gatwech Jok made the appeal on Monday after police held their first official parade since calm returned to the area following violent conflict in March.

He said most police officers in Nasir County still lack basic items such as uniforms, boots, and other essential equipment — many of which were lost during the earlier fighting.

“We have some requests concerning the needs of the police. The available supplies may not be enough, and some items could be delayed. Maybe you heard me mention the boots, because when you’re a soldier, you must have boots. In my request, I asked the authorities to help us get some. Also, some officers don’t have uniforms. The uniforms we have are not enough. That’s what I’m requesting,” he narrated to Eye Radio on Monday.

Commissioner Gatwech said an official request has already been submitted through the Police Commissioner of Upper Nile State.

Gatwech is urging authorities in Juba to give special consideration to logistical requests made by the Upper Nile Police Commissioner, as local forces continue working to maintain peace and security in the area.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter