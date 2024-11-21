‘My father was my first teacher,’ Adut Salva reflects on her educational journey with students

Adut Salva Kiir, the First Daughter of South Sudan, recalled her early education, revealing that her first lessons came from none other than her father, President Salva Kiir, who taught her how to write in the sand at just six years old.

Adut delivered an inspiring speech to students at Pankar School in Yirol West County, Lakes State, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

In a video shared on social media by a citizen journalist, she recalled that her earliest memories of school were not in a classroom, but at home, where her father first taught her.

Adut shared that her earliest memories of school were not in a classroom, but at home. She was around five or six years old when her father would sit with her after his meetings and teach her.

“I was the only child for a good time, so he had time to teach me,” she said. The President, using a stick, would draw in the sand to help her learn to read the clock, teaching her to tell time with lessons on concepts like “half-past” and “quarter-to.”

Despite the challenges of being in refugee camps, Adut never felt deprived of education. She attended school in various locations, including Itang, Panyido, Gambella, and Addis Ababa, where she lived during the conflict.

She recounted that she never once asked for a pencil, pen, or even a school uniform. “I don’t remember if I had a uniform,” she added, reflecting on how, despite the limited resources, she was always eager to learn.

Her father’s influence on her early education was profound. As the leader of her family, President Kiir not only guided her through her first lessons but also instilled in her a love for learning.

“The first thing he taught me was how to read the clock,” Adut explained, highlighting a simple yet important lesson in her early childhood that shaped her understanding of the world.

Adut’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of education, especially in difficult circumstances.

Her experience emphasizes how even in the face of adversity, the support and care of a parent can make all the difference. She recalled her early years in Kenya, where she faced the challenges of adapting to a new language and culture.

At just ten years old, Adut was fluent in several languages, including Anyuak, Nuer, Shulluk, Dinka, and Amharic, but struggled to speak English or Kiswahili when she first arrived in the country.

In her first term at school, Adut found herself placed in a class with 55 students, where she ranked 53rd. Despite the challenges, she was determined to succeed. “My uncle told me to study hard,” she recalled, noting how she slowly but steadily improved. By the second term, she had risen to 20th place.

Adut attributed much of her progress to the natural ability children have to pick up languages quickly, and her deep desire to learn.

“I wasn’t forced to go to school,” Adut explained. “I woke up eager to learn, to put on my uniform, and to go to class. It wasn’t about being instilled with discipline by a teacher; it was a personal drive to learn that kept me going.”

Her passion for education, she said, was shared by her siblings, with all of them driven by a genuine desire to succeed.

One of her most cherished memories from her school days in Kenya came when she received her report card at the end of the term.

In December, Adut worked her way up to 4th place in her class. Ecstatic with her success, she rushed home to show her mother the results.

“I celebrated with my friends and treated myself to a soda, which cost just 5 shillings back then,” she said, recalling the small joys of her childhood.

Today, through the Adut Salva Kiir Foundation, she continues to champion the value of education, having experienced firsthand the transformative impact it can have, even when resources are scarce.

Adut’s powerful message to students, emphasises the importance of education and self-discipline while advising them to focus on their future and avoid distractions at a young age.

In her speech, Adut highlighted how education lays a crucial foundation for success.

“School is very important; it creates a foundation for you,” she said, stressing that secondary education opens doors to numerous opportunities.

She urged the students to value their education as it is key to shaping their futures and leading them toward a world filled with possibilities.

Adut also shared a candid piece of advice on personal discipline and relationships, warning young students about the consequences of early romantic involvement.

“I didn’t have to be beaten to know that boys were no, no,” she remarked, advising students to stay focused on their studies.

She further emphasized that relationships and children should not be a distraction, urging them to wait until they are ready to embrace such responsibilities.

Reflecting on the broader value of education, Adut noted that it not only provides knowledge but also exposes individuals to a wide range of experiences.

“You will have so many chances to meet other people of other races and interact with people from all walks of life,” she said, encouraging students to embrace diversity and seize the opportunities that secondary education offers.

Concluding her message, Adut stressed that a school’s true essence goes beyond its physical walls. “I don’t think a wall makes a school… it’s the way your heart is, what your intentions are, and what opportunities lie ahead,” she said.

She urged the students to envision a better future for themselves, reminding them that their success lies in their own hands and that no one else can shape their destiny but themselves.

The First Daughter stated that her foundation is prepared to offer support to both the school and its students, emphasizing her commitment to improving education in the area.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter