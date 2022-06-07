“My brother told me they just wait to bury me”, teen born with HIV battles stigma

A young orphan born with HIV says she is battling stigma and discrimination after resorting to a challenging life years after losing her parents to AIDS-related causes.

Joy, 17, who hails from greater Yei in Central Equatoria State was tested HIV positive in 2010 after experiencing mysterious sickness.

Being the last born, Joy lost her mother in 2004 when she was only two months.

At the infant stage, Joy was taken for breastfeeding and parental care by her aunt [aunt-in-law].

The aunt and uncle were the only hope for Joy’s future, the only people she thought would build her up.

Three years after the death of her father, Joy for the third time experienced another dark day where she lost her beloved uncle.

“I was born with the virus called HIV…. I was last time staying with my uncle and as we were staying with our uncle, our uncle also passed away in 2015,” she told Eye Radio.

After the death of her uncle in 2015, Joy was taken to stay with her brother in the capital Juba.

Last year, Joy left the family house after experiencing stigma and discrimination.

“It happens that I came once on Saturday to see them so the woman [sister in-law] did not even allow me to enter the fence again.”

“So, she was like let me not even come and visit them again because she doesn’t want someone who has virus to come and affect her.”

“She is even happy that I go and rent my own house alone so let me just stay there and if I die, they will just come and carry my body and bury.” Joy narrate her oddly to Eye Radio.

Among the nine siblings, Joy and one of her sisters are said to be the only one born with HIV.

Joy told Eye Radio that she lost both parents due to AIDS related causes.

Being an orphans, Joy believe she contracted the virus during the traditional birth attendance because her mother were unable to access health facility quickly at that time.

“When my uncle was about to pass on, he told my brother about my status so my brother also did not kept quiet about it. He told his wife and from that time, staying at home was not all that fine because of the virus that I am living with.” Joy revealed.

Last week, the Ministry of Health disclosed that about 39,000 young people including women were infected with HIV and AIDs between 2019 and 2021 across the Country.

The health Ministry said the infections were recorded mainly among sexually active young men and women between the age of 18 and 39 years.

According to the UN children’s Agency – UNICEF, as of 2020 roughly 15.4 million children under the age of 18 had lost one or both parents to AIDS-related causes around the World.

Millions more have been affected by the epidemic, through a heightened risk of poverty, homelessness, school dropout, discrimination and loss of opportunities as well as COVID-19.

My mother died when I was just two months old.

HIV/AIDS have exacted a dreadful toll on children and their families in South Sudan though the statistic is not clear.

Like other countries in Sub-Sahara Africa, South Sudan reportedly has limited health facility and has an estimated 180, 000 adults and children living with HIV as of 2020, according to UNAIDS.

In South Sudan, Joy’s story seems to be more tragic just similar to other girls and women living with the virus in the country.

At 10, Joy was placed under a life serving HIV drug after tested positive.

Because of her status, Joy is subjected to different forms of discrimination including abandoning by her family.

She said “my sister in-law decided to give me separate utensils for me to cook for myself and I also get separate water for myself.”

“Before I left the family house, her [sister in-law] kids were not allowed to enter my room. If I cook, she cannot allow the kids to eat food with me.” Joy added.

Experts say to be an orphan is to have little sense of home, family or feeling safe in a hostile world.

They suggest that an orphan often feels betrayed by loved ones and by life.

After the death of her parents due to AIDS related causes, Joy said she has experienced challenging life including no parental care.

She is now encouraging the communities and guardians to treat people living with HIV and other health complications equally.

“What I want to say is that we people living with the virus especially me my heart is different. I have a heart of forgiveness if people can take my heart and stay with people living with HIV, they won’t send someone of 15 years out of home.”

“What I can say to the community or to our parents is that let them avoid that even though the person is sick.”

For the last one year, Joy been living away from her family and relies on good Samaritans for food and pocket money.

Other days, Joy go to bed hungry, if not assisted with food by the neighbors or friends. “Now I am no longer cooking, I am even not working.” she said

“Last time I was trained on how to make a liquid soap but the process of making a liquid soap, it is too hard for me because the thing can finish energy if you does not eat a good food.”

Experts recommend for good nutrition saying it is important to everyone, regardless of HIV status.

Reports suggest that diagnosed with HIV does not necessarily mean you have to make drastic changes to your diet but require watchful of what you eat.

It recommend a balanced diet such as fresh fruit and vegetables contain fiber, minerals and vitamins.

Low-fat dairy products, including milk, yogurt, and cheese, provide key vitamins and minerals, such as calcium are also encouraged.

While lean proteins, such as beans, nuts, fish, eggs, and poultry, also provide minerals and vitamins is also another important diet.

Other category include the carbohydrates, like rice, potatoes, and bread, are an important source of energy for people living with HIV.

I recently failed to sit for South Sudan Secondary Examination

Being an orphan, Joy has previously attempted to sit for South Sudan Secondary Examination but could not meet the school requirements.

During the last academic year, Joy said she was allegedly blocked by her brother in question after intends to sit for South Sudan Secondary Examination.

She is now appealing to well-wishers to assist her get school uniforms 15,000 pounds, pay school fees, 45,000 pounds per a term, acquire national identity card, which she said are the basic requirements.

To get her school requirement, Joy has resort to sell her personal clothes to meet the requirements.

“My clothes that I see are good, I will take them to the market to sell that is what I am going to do for me to buy uniform, for me to pay school fees.”

“They need national ID I doesn’t have, I attempted to sit for S4, for almost four times let me say I was sitting with only birth certificate it happen this year that they need a nationality card and I don’t have.”

“What I just want is my school fee plus my uniform fees that is the only thing I want people to support me wit

HIV/AIDS.”

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is an infection that attacks the body’s immune system, specifically the white blood cells called CD4 cells.

HIV destroys these CD4 cells, weakening a person’s immunity against opportunistic infections, such as tuberculosis and fungal infections, severe bacterial infections and some cancers.

According to WHO, HIV is fully preventable through effective anti-retroviral treatment (ART) prevents HIV transmission from mother to child during pregnancy, delivery and breastfeeding.

The agency also encourage for constant and correct use of condom to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

The World Health Organization estimate that 37.7 people were living with HIV around the World in 2020 with only 73% of them had access to anti-retroviral therapy.

