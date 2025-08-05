MSF suspends operations in Yei, Morobo over staff abductions

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has suspended its activities in Yei River and Morobo counties following repeated abductions of its staff by armed men.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and seen by Eye Radio, MSF said it will halt its work in the two counties for six weeks due to the rising number of security incidents targeting its personnel.

According to the group, two abductions were reported in just four days. In one case, a staff member was kidnapped and later released. In another incident, a Ministry of Health worker was taken from an MSF ambulance while on duty.

Dr Ferdinand Atte, MSF Head of Mission in South Sudan, condemned the continued attacks on humanitarian staff.

“We are outraged by this targeted attack. Attacks on humanitarian workers serving the most vulnerable members of the society must stop,” he said. “While we are deeply committed to providing care to those in need, we cannot keep our staff working in an unsafe environment.”

MSF provides vital healthcare services in Yei and Morobo. Since the start of the year, the charity says it has conducted more than 14,500 outpatient consultations and supported 450 deliveries.

The group says it hopes the security situation will improve to allow the safe return of its teams.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Speaker Kumba: parliament not neglecting national issues Previous Post