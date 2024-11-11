11th November 2024
MSF resumes humanitarian operation in Yei

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 19 mins ago

MSF car traveling on Yei Road/ Photo @ MSF

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has resumed its outreach activities in Yei River County, Central Equatoria State, after a six-week suspension of operation following an attack targeting its staff and that of a partner organization.

The international medical charity said on 24th September 2024 that two of its vehicles were ambushed while coming back to the town of Yei from an outreach activity.

It said gunmen forced the staff to disembark from their vehicles at gunpoint, looted properties and abducted two staff who were released 24 hours later.

South Sudan remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers in the last two years – with over 24 attacks on aid workers recorded in 2024, according to the United Nations.

MSF meanwhile resumed outreach activities in Yei last week, and said the decision will ensure that the many vulnerable people who live in hard to reach areas of Yei and Morobo can continue receiving these vital services.

The charity supports four Ministry of Health facilities, providing outpatient consultations, vaccinations, maternal and child healthcare.

MSF also runs mobile clinics and supports the Boma Health Initiative to ensure access to vital health services for those in hard-to-reach areas, which are often underserved.

Between January to September 2024, MSF said it treated over 30,000 patients for malaria, conducted 4,700 antenatal consultations, provided mental health support to nearly 1,900 patients, and distributed over 1.3 million litres of water.

 

11th November 2024

