MP urges South Sudanese youth in Egypt to return amid alarming deaths

A member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly is urging young South Sudanese in Egypt—especially those not enrolled in school—to return home, highlighting the alarming rise in unexplained deaths among youth in the region.



Former Chief Whip Rebecca Joshua Okwaci called for justice during a funeral prayer in Juba on Monday, October 7, for Bhakita James Deng Arob, a young girl who tragically died under mysterious circumstances in Egypt. Bhakita lost her life after falling from an 11-story building in Cairo on September 25, 2024.

Hon. Okwaci said she is fully aware that most young people migrated to Egypt following the Sudan conflict to support their families back home.

However, she stated that the current situation in Egypt, where young people are losing in unexplainable circumstances, necessitates their return.

“It is a fact that when people are faced with difficult situations, people begin to scatter to different places; people have scattered in Sudan, some went to Uganda and Kenya, others came back home, and others migrated to Egypt,” Hon Rebecca said.

“No one can deny that there are no problems, when problems arise, people are scattered; however, God has his way of gathering people back together and returning them to their original homes,” she said.

Okwaci said that the country’s situation is relatively stable, and it’s time for young people to plan, return to the country, and find innovative ways to support themselves and their families.

“Yes, our country still has many challenges, but the situation now is far better compared to the previous years of conflict.”

“For children who are not in school, please return to South Sudan. You will find ways to help your family, father, mother, and siblings here,” said Hon Rebecca.

“I know you will ask me; where are the jobs here? Earlier, you heard people talk about water problems, and those driving water tankers are Eritrean and Ethiopian; does that mean we South Sudanese cannot drive water tankers and sell water? she asked.

“Girls and women cannot sell lak-ga-mad or fried bread. They can cook food like Kisra and sell it.

“I think it is worth trying things. Those in school can continue with their studies and those who are not in school should return home.”

