‘Killing animals in self-defense is legal,’ says wildlife official

The Director General of the South Sudan Wildlife Service has stated that killing wildlife in self-defence is not considered a violation of the law, following increasing reports of human-wildlife conflicts across the country.



These conflicts have been exacerbated by recent floods, which have displaced both communities and animals, increasing the likelihood of encounters between humans and wildlife.

Last week, three lions reportedly stormed a place in Baliet County and got one man injured.

In defence, the locals killed one of the lions as the other two ran away.

Asked if the killing of the lion was a violation of the law, General Khamis Adiang Deng says, that killing wildlife in self-defence is not a crime.

Also questioned if locals can resort to wildlife consumption during hard economic times, the wildlife official said humans can’t risk wildlife at the expense of their hunger.

“There is an article in the law that states if you kill an animal in self-defence, then it is not an intentional thing. One has to fight for its life, even this lion in Baliet was fighting for its life,” Gen Khamis told Eye Radio.

“This happens when the powers are not equal, one has to win, one has to lose, though it is a good argument, we cannot risk the life of a species at the expense of another species,” he said.

“Because you don’t want to die of hunger, you want to kill the wild animal, this is not fair,” he said.

“I am saying you die of hunger, but you have to struggle to live, survival of the fittest,” he said.

The Director General went on to say the land is not only for humans but animals too, and both should share to avoid potential conflict.

However, he advised people to cultivate close to their homes or else fence off their farms to prevent animals from destroying crops.

“There is no problem with cultivation, you cultivate but if you get somebody (animal) competing with you on that land, then you should accept it also. For example, monkeys, also want to eat,” Gen Khamis said.

“We don’t say they are destroying; they are eating at the expense of the land, this thing (crop) is on the land,” he said.

“The animal is also defending its territory. It lives there, you live together, you should share this land, you should share the land and the benefits of the land, it is not your own,” he added.

“If you want to plant, then plant, close the door, lock everything. You cannot control these animals there. They have to share with you. This planet is for us, for all of us, the land is for all of us”.

