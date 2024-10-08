Baby stolen in Leer recovered, police investigating female suspect

A one-month-old baby stolen in Leer County has been safely recovered, and a female suspect is now in custody following her alleged nighttime abduction of the infant from the mother, according to police reports.

On Monday, October 7, a troubling incident unfolded in Leer County when a month-old baby was reportedly abducted by an unknown individual while both the child and mother were asleep.

The day after the kidnapping, authorities informed Eye Radio that they were investigating an 18-year-old woman suspected of stealing the infant in the area.

Nyaluak Liah Chol, the child’s mother, recounted her harrowing experience in a video shared on the social media page of the Leer County Commissioner.

Commissioner Stephen Taker confirmed the incident, stating it occurred on October 7th in the morning.

He stated that the suspect, whose name is withheld for investigative purposes, sneaked into a home where a lactating mother was sleeping and abducted the baby. After the incident was reported, security forces tracked down the suspect and arrested her in an area known as Mirmir. Commissioner Taker confirmed that the child has been safely returned to the family and is currently undergoing a medical checkup. “What happened was that an unknown person entered the house around 12:21 AM and took the child. The mother followed her, but the suspect managed to escape,” said Commissioner Taker. “In the morning, I went there with government officials to investigate. We organized security, and they successfully apprehended the woman in Mirmir along with the child,” he added. “We returned the child to the parents, and though she was taken to the hospital for a checkup, she is fine.” Taker also emphasized that an investigation is underway to uncover the motive behind this incident.

