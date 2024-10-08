Baby stolen in Leer recovered, police investigating female suspect

A one-month-old baby stolen in Leer County has been safely recovered, and a female suspect is now in custody following her alleged nighttime abduction of the infant from the mother, according to police reports.
On Monday, October 7, a troubling incident unfolded in Leer County when a month-old baby was reportedly abducted by an unknown individual while both the child and mother were asleep.
The day after the kidnapping, authorities informed Eye Radio that they were investigating an 18-year-old woman suspected of stealing the infant in the area.
Nyaluak Liah Chol, the child’s mother, recounted her harrowing experience in a video shared on the social media page of the Leer County Commissioner.
Commissioner Stephen Taker confirmed the incident, stating it occurred on October 7th in the morning.
