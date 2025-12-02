More than 470 South Sudanese students sit for CSE exams in Egypt

The South Sudan Embassy in Cairo says more than 473 South Sudanese students have started sitting for the Certificate of Secondary Education examinations in Egypt.

In a statement issued yesterday, the embassy said the candidates began their end-of-secondary exams on Monday.

South Sudan’s ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador Kuol Nyok Kuol, rang the bell to launch the first paper at the embassy.

According to the embassy, the students are being supervised by 60 supervisors to ensure discipline, transparency and smooth administration of the exams.

Ambassador Kuol was accompanied by Education Attaché Michael Mathiang; the Chairman of the South Sudanese Community in Egypt, Santino Akot Deng; members of the diplomatic mission; and representatives of teachers’ unions during an inspection tour to assess preparedness and monitor the conduct of the exams.

The embassy said it remains committed to supporting education for South Sudanese students abroad and appreciated efforts to provide a fair and well-organized examination environment.

It also wished all candidates success in their exams.

