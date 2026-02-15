Ministry of Interior secures Parliamentary support for 2026 election security budget

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Interior has declared that adequate funding is the cornerstone for strengthening law enforcement and ensuring the 2026 general elections are peaceful and credible.

This follows a vetting session by the Standing Specialized Committee on National Security at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), where lawmakers scrutinized the ministry’s proposed allocations for law enforcement, public order management, and electoral preparedness.

Speaking on SSBC TV, the Minister of Interior, Aleu Ayieny Aleu, emphasized that the budget is designed to support the ministry’s supervisory role in the lead-up to the December 2026 polls. He noted that institutional reform is impossible without legislative backing.

“We have emphasized the importance of the Ministry of Interior for the coming elections,” Minister Aleu stated. “Our budget shall mostly highlight the importance of training all the institutions that are going to supervise elections. We are emphasizing the importance of the police in law enforcement because you can’t do any reform unless we have a budget supported by the Parliament.”

Parliamentarians described the scrutiny as a vital part of their oversight mandate, ensuring the ministry has the resources to maintain security across the country.

Hon. Samuel Loti, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Security, confirmed that the team is ready to defend the ministry’s budget at both the cluster level and on the floor of the House.

Loti acknowledged the historical hurdles in budget execution that have hampered the ministry’s operations in the past. Despite these challenges, he stressed that the committee is unanimous in its support for the ministry and its various departments.

“After thorough deliberations, we have all agreed to defend the ministry and all its departments,” Loti explained. “This is a very important department dealing with the enforcement of public order, which entails the day-to-day life and survival of the people of this country.”

The focus on security comes as South Sudan prepares for its first general elections since gaining independence in 2011. Scheduled for December 2026, the polls represent a significant milestone in the nation’s democratic transition.

With the budget now moving toward the full house for approval, the government aims to ensure that the police and other law enforcement agencies are fully equipped to manage the electoral process and protect the democratic rights of citizens.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Transport ministry, Sudanese company to reopen river trade corridor Previous Post