Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive dialogue with opposition groups during a high-level C5 meeting in Addis Ababa, emphasizing a unified path toward the December 2026 general elections.
This came as representatives from South Africa, Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, Rwanda, Djibouti, Kenya, IGAD and UN gathered under the C5 framework, emphasising that the path to credible elections runs through inclusive political dialogue.
The meeting of the peace guarantors gathered to assess the country’s political situation ahead of crucial elections.
According to a statement from the Office of the President, the high-level meeting—held Sunday on the sidelines of the African Union Summit—was attended by President Salva Kiir and presided over by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr Martin Elia Lomuro, underscored the importance of inclusive participation in the dialogue process, including political and armed groups that did not sign the Revitalised Peace Agreement.
Published 2 hours ago
Published 7 hours ago
Published 9 hours ago
Published 11 hours ago
Published 11 hours ago
Published February 14, 2026
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.