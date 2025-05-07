Ministry of Health approves creation of first cancer department

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The National Ministry of Health has approved the creation of South Sudan’s first oncology department, a milestone move to formally integrate cancer care into the national healthcare system.

The decision was reached during a meeting between Acting Minister of Health, James Hoth Mai, and the South Sudan Cancer Network (SSCN), a body of 11 specialized South Sudanese oncologists.

According to a statement on SSBC, Minister Hoth Mai said he is committed to fully support the initiative, directed technical teams to begin setting up the department and pledging to use his influence to gather further stakeholder support.

Mai also assured the delegation that he would use his partnerships with relevant stakeholders to mobilize support for the oncology department, which is critical to expanding cancer care services across the country.

Dr. Albino Amum Awin, Director of Cancer Center Services, highlighted that cancer treatment has not been included in health policy until now.

Dr. Amum emphasized the importance of forming a dedicated department to handle cancer prevention, awareness, and treatment across states and hospitals in South Sudan.

“At the meeting, we discussed the important information of cancer department at the Ministry of Health. Our cancer services in our country have not been part of health policy in the country,” he said.

“We discussed about the importance of being part of Ministry of Health so that we can plan for the services of patients with cancer in all over the state and at different hospital in the country.”

“It was a very fruitful meeting. The Ministry directed the Secretary to go ahead and form the department for cancer services. this department will work for cancer prevention, cancer awareness and cancer treatment at different hospitals or to form cancer.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of cancer cases in South Sudan was estimated to be 9,854 with 7,539 deaths as of 2015.

By 2025, the cancer cases are expected to grow to 13,325 with 10,233 deaths, while it will continue to rise to 18,027 new cancer cases by 2035.

Despite the burden, cancer services have been nearly non-existent within the public healthcare system, with most patients forced to seek treatment abroad.

Dr. John Rumunu, Acting Undersecretary at the Ministry, stated that cancer patients in South Sudan currently lack access to domestic treatment and often seek care abroad.

He confirmed that the Ministry will now integrate cancer services into its structure and budget planning for the next fiscal year.

“I had a very excellent deliberation. We touched on the burden of cancer in the country, the lack of services for our cancer patients who oftentimes go to other countries to receive services.”

” The Honorable Minister has directed the Office of the Undersecretary to go ahead and include that in the structure of the Ministry of Health and also plan for it in the next fiscal year budget.”

The South Sudan Cancer Network (SSCN) is charitable organization the compromised of 11 South Sudanese doctors specialized in cancer management.

SSCN aims to reduce the impact of cancer in the country, working with communities, government, NGOs, and international partners to align efforts with global standards and improve care and outcomes for cancer patients.

The most commonly diagnosed cancers in South Sudan include, Cervical cancer, Breast cancer and Prostate cancer. The other types are Esophageal cancer, Leukemia and Lymphomas.

In February 2024, South Sudan’s Ministry of Health and U.S.-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute agreed to collaborate on awareness raising and data gathering about cancer in the country.

