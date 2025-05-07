Makuei says South Sudan is ‘going for elections’ in 2026

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Information Michael Makuei said on Tuesday that South Sudan is going for general elections in December 2026, amid renewed political violence in parts of the country.

Speaking during the belated commemoration of World Press Freedom Day on May 6, Makuei elaborated the role of journalists in ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

He announced that the government will train journalists on election coverage and monitoring, and urged media professionals to take the upcoming training seriously.

Makuei stated that the government is committed to ensuring conducive environment for the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections.

“I would like to inform you is that, yes, we are going for elections in 2026. And before we go for elections, we will train you as journalists,” Makuei said.

“For elections, it is our duty to give you the necessary training because you will be part and parcel of the monitoring body in the elections. So you will be trained. Be ready when we call you for training. Don’t give us any excuse of having attended training.”

“This is what I can tell you so that we prepare you for elections because we believe that the elections will be free, fair, credible, and we will create the necessary conducive atmosphere for elections so that everybody enters that field without fear or anything.”

South Sudan has never undertaken general elections as an independent country – and polls were scheduled for December 2024 to usher in a democratically elected government and close a chapter of unending transitions.

But in September 2024, the transitional government secured two more years in power – when President Salva Kiir signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution of 2011, signaling official postponement of the country’s first-ever elections.

The adoption of yet another extension was reportedly reached because most of the critical peace provisions, including security arrangements, permanent constitution-making, electoral preparations, and other issues that could enable credible elections, remain pending.

But just around the same time as the transitional government commenced its extended two-year mandate in February 2025, the country descended into deteriorating security and political situation – following the outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal, and cantonment sites in Central Equatoria.

Meanwhile, Parliament Spokesperson Hon. Oliver Mori Benjamin also reaffirmed that South Sudan will proceed with elections as planned. He encouraged journalists to use simple language when reporting, especially for audiences in rural areas.

“Let’s really think of our people in the rural areas, and why I am saying this is because this year’s celebration came at the right time, as we are preparing ourselves and our audiences for the 2026 elections, which are going to take place.”

“Anybody who has doubts that there will be no elections, today I want to wrap it up or wash it out from your head. We are going to have elections in 2026, and as such, our major goal is our people in the rural areas. In the towns where we are, there is no issue.”

