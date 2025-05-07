Jonglei government says it has launched Jonglei Farm Project

7th May 2025
Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

A piece of land cleared for Jonglei Farm Project. (-).

BOR, (Eye Radio) – Jonglei State government said Governor Dr. Riek Gai has launched Jonglei Farm Project in Baidit Payam on Tuesday, describing it as a crucial step to boost agriculture and promote self-sufficiency in food production.

Dr. Riek Gai was appointed as Jonglei governor on SPLM ticket in March 2025, replacing Mahjoub Biel from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

Joined by Presidential Advisor Gen. Kuol Manyang, the governor flagged off the project which “marks the commencement of a comprehensive food value chain aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and improving food security in the state” according to his office.

Addressing the event, Gen. Manyang stated that the initiative officially kickstarts the agriculture revolution, adding that Jonglei must claim its position as South Sudan’s food basket.

“We have put in place are aimed at scaling up agriculture as the mainstay of the state’s economy. We recognize the immense potential of the agricultural sector and the significant impact it can have on the state’s development,” Manyang is quoted as saying by a statement.

“Jonglei was the engine room of prosperity through agriculture in the early days. That’s why we have made deliberate policies to enhance the agriculture revolution in the state. Therefore, a series of strategic measures have been put in place to promote and support agricultural activities.”

Presidential Advisor Kuol Manyang and Jonglei Governor Riek Gai flag off farm project. May 6, 2025. (-)

The presidential advisor also proposed hectares of farmlands to be allocated to farmers in Baidit, Jalle, and other parts of the state. There is no specification on the projected number of hectares to be cultivated this season.

On his part, Jonglei Governor Dr. Riek Gai said his new administration is committed to moving the state population from subsistence to mechanized agriculture by acquiring light and heavy machinery.

“This initiative aims to support small farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs in producing wheat, onion, tomato, maize, rice, cassava, mango, sugar cane, coffee, and banana on a larger scale to enhance food security in the state,” he said.

“My administration is poised to sustain the momentum of the event and even surpass its achievements. The assurance to our farmers is that we are coming to work with you, we will supply all you need, the Governor hinted.”

State Minister for Agriculture, Hon. John Chuol Malou further disclosed that the government is developing policies that will give clarity of roles and provide regulatory framework for investment by the Sector.

